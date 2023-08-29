Marrow Access Technologies Partners with Spartan Medical to Provide Novel Cartilage Repair Therapy to US Veterans and Department of Defense Service Members

Marrow Access Technologies Partners with Spartan Medical to Provide Novel Cartilage Repair Therapy to US Veterans and Department of Defense Service Members

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marrow Access Technologies announced today that it signed a distribution agreement with Spartan Medical. The distribution agreement will provide patients in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) access to the SmartShot® Marrow Access Device, a novel solution for using the body's own stem cells and healing capabilities to treat orthopedic soft tissue injuries of the knee, hip, shoulder, foot, and ankle.

The SmartShot marrow access device is uniquely designed to promote cartilage healing in the knee, ankle, shoulder, elbow, and hip. (PRNewswire)

Partnership expands access of SmartShot cartilage therapy to federal marketplace of the Veterans Health Administration

Marrow Access Technologies has taken a significant commercial step forward by partnering with Spartan Medical, a service-disabled veteran-owned business, to access the extensive federal marketplace of the Veterans Health Administration. This healthcare system is the most extensive integrated healthcare system in the US, catering to over 9.1 million veterans.

SmartShot uses a patented mechanism to create deep, microneedle channels into the bone to stimulate the patient's healing reaction. The penetration of the outer layers of bone allows blood and stem cells from within the bone marrow to activate cartilage, ligament, bone, and tendon healing. In a recently published independently funded and peer-reviewed animal study, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania concluded that SmartShot best preserved the underlying subchondral bone compared to traditional marrow access approaches.

"We're proud to give our veterans and wounded warriors access to the newest standard of care for marrow stimulation therapy, and our partnership with veteran-owned Spartan Medical will enable healing and recovery for thousands," said Joseph Saladino, CEO and Co-founder of Marrow Access Technologies.

SmartShot is commercially available in the United States with rapidly expanding distribution.

Marrow Access Technologies

Founded in 2017, Marrow Access Technologies is focused on developing orthopedic surgical solutions that leverage the body's natural healing to repair and regenerate cartilage and other soft tissue. The platform SmartShot marrow access device is indicated for treating knee, hip, shoulder, ankle, wrist, and elbow injuries and has been used successfully in more than 1,500 patients.

For more information about Marrow Access Technologies, please visit www.marrowaccess.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Spartan Medical

Spartan Medical Inc is a leading provider of innovative medical technologies and solutions for healthcare providers, government agencies, schools, civilian hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) nationwide. The company has been awarded over 700 contracts with the federal government and has served over 100 medical facilities and schools worldwide. Spartan Medical is committed to delivering advanced medical technologies that improve patient care and outcomes.

(PRNewsfoto/Marrow Access Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marrow Access Technologies