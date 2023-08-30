PDI Technologies Announces "Connections Live" Convenience Industry Event for 2024

Technology innovator will convene industry to connect convenience across the globe

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, announced today an expanded direction for its annual Users Conference. Starting in 2024, the conference will evolve into "Connections Live" as an industry-wide event that will bring together convenience leaders across the globe.

Connections Live will be an expansion of PDI Connections, a customer community platform digitally uniting PDI users and the convenience industry in training opportunities, support, events, and innovative solutions. The new Connections Live event will feature the same in-person training historically offered at PDI Users Conference along with greater networking and education opportunities to create more complete experiences and accelerate innovation across the full ecosystem.

"Connecting convenience is always the north star for what we strive to do," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO of PDI Technologies. "The convenience industry continues to evolve to serve changing consumer needs. To best support these changes, Connections Live will provide convenience innovators with enhanced access to the network and world-class education."

"Convenience is an important industry, and becoming increasingly more important in people's lives," said Steve Spinks, CEO of Greenville, South Carolina-based fuel and convenience retail company, The Spinx Company. "Events like Connections Live are essential for helping to deliver the highest value to convenience stakeholders, and PDI continues to live up to their commitment of joining us together."

Connections Live, taking place in Washington, D.C. from August 25-28, 2024, will provide an energizing live experience for PDI customers, prospects, and solution partners as part of a four-day, US-based event. In addition to the in-person experience, global users can access a digital community of 10,000+ users and 100+ online forums, as well as live and virtual training from PDI University.

"We've had the pleasure of watching our Users Conference flourish over the years by growing its audience beyond PDI customers, which is why we decided to rebrand and expand the event for 2024," said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer at PDI Technologies. "As we celebrate 40 years of connecting convenience globally, now is the right time to broaden our event reach and create a more memorable and informative experience for customers, prospects, and industry leaders."

As part of this larger initiative, PDI is committed to promoting Connections as a community for all customers and industry-related solutions. Over the past year, PDI has greatly expanded the resources available on its Connections customer community platform, reflecting the benefits across all areas of the business.

For more information and to pre-register for Connections Live, please click here. To gather insights on the PDI vision for what's next in the convenience industry and the role of electric vehicles (EVs), check out the latest convenience retail innovation report.

