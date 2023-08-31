Makers of the Corn Nuts® Brand Become the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title Holder for the Largest Piñata

The piñata was designed by the Masa Collective and ACES HIGH and was awarded the record at the Charro Association Arena in San Antonio, Texas

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Corn Nuts® brand are now an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title holder. On Aug. 30 at the Charro Association Arena in San Antonio, Texas, the makers of the Corn Nuts® brand set a new record for largest piñata, a massive display filled with Corn Nuts® products in honor of the brand's latest flavor innovation: Corn Nuts® Mexican Street Corn.

On Aug. 30 at the Charro Association Arena in San Antonio, Texas, the makers of the Corn Nuts® brand became the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title holder for largest piñata, which measured 6.161 meters wide, 18.015 meters long and 30.448 meters tall. (PRNewswire)

Inspired by elotes, a classic Mexican corn snack roasted and served right on the cob, the corn-shaped structure — which measured 6.161 meters wide, 18.015 meters long and 30.448 meters tall — was designed by the Masa Collective and ACES HIGH in celebration of this exciting new flavor from the Corn Nuts® brand.

"Our team wanted to find a way to pay homage to the delicious elotes that inspired our newest innovation, Mexican Street Corn," said Robbie Koons, Corn Nuts® senior brand manager. "There's no better way to celebrate than with a giant elote piñata and a brand-new record!"

An adjudicator from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ presented the Corn Nuts® brand team with its official certificate at the event, recognizing the achievement of constructing the world's largest-ever piñata. Overtaking the record set by M&M'S® in 2011, the piñata will be included in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ family moving forward.

Corn Nuts® products are available at convenience and grocery stores nationwide. For more information on the Corn Nuts® brand, including how the piñata was created and came to be, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.cornnuts.com .

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Corn Nuts®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands.

