Living in a Barbie World: MyyShop and piinkpilates Co-Host Barbie-Themed Pilates Workshop in Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyyShop, a cross-border social commerce platform, marked the release of the Barbie movie in theaters this July with a dedicated crossover Barbie-themed pilates session for MyyShop content creators in downtown Los Angeles on July 20, 2023. Held jointly with piinkpilates studio in the Arts District, the event tapped into an exciting pop culture moment while promoting the health and wellness of MyyShop content creators – all with a pink Barbie twist.

The MyyShop x piiinkpilates class was the latest in a series of events organized by MyyShop to promote its content creators as well as help them leverage the latest lifestyle and consumer product trends and produce engaging content for their fans. The magenta-themed piinkpilates studio is run by content creator, performer, designer, and certified Pilates instructor Chrissa "Sparkles" Villanuev, who has transformed the space into the perfect backdrop for getting fit and capturing fun moments for social media content.

The MyyShop x piiinkpilates event featured content creators and MyyShop partners like McKenzi Brooke, Dayna Marie, and Joey Reed – who together claim millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram – as well as new friend of MyyShop Mercedesz Meszaros and fitness and lifestyle blogger Sheela Awe. Events like MyyShop x piiinkpilates are a great way for MyyShop to connect with its community of content creator partners and showcase the boundless possibilities of using the MyyShop platform. This includes setting up opportunities to create trendy and buzz-worthy social media content; showcasing the expansive product catalog that creators can choose from on MyyShop (such as Barbie-inspired products) for their social commerce storefronts; and helping creators produce their own branded product lines; and more.

MyyShop was inspired to organize the event by the global Barbie phenomenon and the way in which Barbie dolls can play an important role for girls to discover their dreams and individuality through play. One message that particularly resonated with MyyShop from the film was "Dream & Grow" because it mirrors the company's goal of empowering content creators and aspiring social commerce entrepreneurs to start their own business by channeling their inner creativity and unique points of view.

Through solving commonly encountered social commerce challenges and issues to create an effortless selling experience, MyyShop empowers digital creators of all types – from nano to mega – in cross-border commerce, especially young and underserved creators, so that they can quickly and easily set up their own social commerce business. MyyShop provides an extensive suite of tools and resources to help content creators grow their social commerce business, including AI-powered product recommendations, product sourcing, supply chain logistics, payments processing and cross-border order fulfillment.

Through DHgate, a leading B2B cross-border e-commerce platform, content creators are also able to access a reliable supply chain network and over 2.4 million product suppliers, which means there's something for everyone. Together with DHgate, MyyShop helps content creators build their personal brand and introduce their fans to curated product collections through social media. Over 100,000 content creators have worked with MyyShop in 2022 alone, thanks to its easy-to-use format.

MyyShop content creator partners can expect more events like the Barbie-themed pilates event as the company is actively lining up more monthly thematic events around the latest trends and pop culture zeitgeist. Included in the mix are a variety of activities like those focused on wellness and personal growth – like pilates, yoga, and sound healing workshops – and more business-focused events such as MyyShop mixers bringing together TikTok creators to share experiences and advice.

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that provides an effortless selling experience on social media. The platform aims to empower different types of creators – from nano to mega-influencers – to turn their social media influence and passion for content creation into thriving online businesses. Equipped with MyyShop's social commerce and online store creation toolkit and resources, creators can quickly identify viral or in-demand products, leverage MyyShop's AI-powered product recommendations based on shoppers' interests and sales trends, build a customized online shopfront, and earn commission through social commerce sales. Creators can also efficiently create their own personalized product lines through MyyShop's centralized platform and extensive network of verified cross-border suppliers and manufacturers.

For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

