#PainTrials Initiative Seeks To Raise Awareness About The Need For Pain Research

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Pain Foundation seeks to raise awareness about pain research and its impact on the more than 51.6 million Americans living with chronic pain this September during Pain Awareness Month.

The initiative, #PainTrials, will highlight current pain research efforts — including those being conducted through the National Institutes of Health's Helping to End Addiction Long-term® (HEAL) Initiative — and spotlight the need for more pain research to improve outcomes for millions of Americans.

Chronic pain affects nearly 21% of the U.S. population, but research, treatment options, and support still lag behind other major diseases. The organization's Pain Awareness Month efforts will highlight the importance of pain research by sharing:

A daily statistic or fact shared on social media about various aspects of pain research, including types of clinical trials, efforts to better understand and subsequently reduce the transition of acute to chronic pain, and more.

uspainfoundation.org focusing on types of research, the ins and outs of clinical trials, the impact of chronic pain in America, the efforts of the HEAL Initiative, research surrounding acute pain, and more. Weekly articles to be published onfocusing on types of research, the ins and outs of clinical trials, the impact of chronic pain in America, the efforts of the HEAL Initiative, research surrounding acute pain, and more.

Three webinars throughout the month with presenters including Rebecca G. Baker , Ph.D., Director of the NIH HEAL Initiative®, in the Office of the Director, NIH; prominent NIH researchers; clinical trial experts; and individuals with pain.

An infographic on understanding clinical trials.

Humana Neighborhood Center . Four Health Hack events, offered in partnership with the

Inclusion of NIH researchers in several U.S. Pain Foundation state support group meetings.

In-person patient education events at Humana Neighborhood Center locations in Las Vegas .

Opportunities for individuals living with pain to share their experiences on social media.

"This month, we are excited to delve into the importance of pain research, and the impact research has on improved health outcomes for the millions of Americans living with the daily challenges of chronic pain," said Nicole Hemmenway, CEO of the U.S. Pain Foundation. "We are excited to collaborate with the NIH HEAL Initiative, prominent researchers, and Humana to share the importance of pain research. A greater focus on research is vital to increase understanding and action surrounding chronic pain."

Through #PainTrials, the U.S. Pain Foundation hopes to:

Increase awareness that chronic pain is a disease in and of itself that must be addressed and properly treated.

Spotlight the need for more pain research and emphasize the ways in which research promotes greater understanding of chronic pain and, subsequently, improved health outcomes.

Highlight current pain research efforts, such as those being completed by the NIH HEAL Initiative and the Acute to Chronic Pain Signatures (A2CPS) Program.

Inform individuals living with pain about the various types of pain research and how they contribute to the landscape of chronic pain treatment.

Offer practical information for patients about how they can get involved with clinical trials, the questions they should be asking, and why participation in research is important.

For more information about the #PainTrials initiative, visit uspainfoundation.org/painawarenessmonth .

About U.S. Pain Foundation

The mission of the U.S. Pain Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for individuals living with chronic illnesses and serious injuries that cause pain, as well as their caregivers and clinicians. For more information, visit uspainfoundation.org .

