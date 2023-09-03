Midea Showcases the World's First Matter-Connected Dishwasher at IFA 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After being among the first companies to achieve Matter certification for an air conditioner and to demonstrate a Matter-connected fan purifier, Midea is continuing to show its commitment to the industry-unifying standard with the demonstration of the first Matter-connected dishwasher at IFA 2023. The world's largest exhibition for home appliances, IFA this year is taking place in Berlin between September 1 and 5.

Matter is the foundation for connected things. This industry-unifying standard has a promise of reliable, secure connectivity - a seal of approval that devices will work seamlessly together, today, and tomorrow - guided by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (the Alliance), whose members come together from across industries to transform the future of connectivity.

"At Midea we are focused on creating smart products that are not just smart for the sake of being smart but offer real benefits. Allowing users to seamlessly operate their Midea smart home appliances in tandem with other third parties through the Matter standard is at the heart of that," said Patrick Serrato, Head of IoT at Midea America Corp. and Alliance Board Member, "We started out last year with one of the first Matter certified air conditioners, followed that up by presenting one of the first Matter connected fan purifiers earlier this year, and now we are demonstrating the first Matter connected dishwasher. We are committed to Matter, and we will continue until all our product categories are Matter certified."

Even without Matter, the latest dishwasher from Midea already boasts a host of smart features that make life easier. It allows for remote control via the app, enabling users to manage the dishwasher from any location. Additionally, timely notifications are sent directly to mobile devices as reminders for dishwasher cleaning.

Now with Matter, the Midea dishwasher offers a fast and secure setup that is unified so users can follow the same process to get connected no matter whether it is their dishwasher, lightbulb, or door lock. Once set up, the dishwasher will be able to seamlessly connect with other Matter-compatible devices throughout the entire household, regardless of their brand.

With the upcoming launch of the 1.20 version on Matter, by the end of September or early October, Midea's Matter-connected dishwashers are expected to be among the first batch of industry-leading brands to offer services to consumers.

