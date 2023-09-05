Conair LLC Acquires The Fulham Group

Licensee for Cuisinart Outdoor Products to become Cuisinart Outdoors®

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conair LLC is announcing that it has acquired The Fulham Group, exclusive maker of Cuisinart Outdoor Products and a long-term business partner. The transaction closed on August 31st and this is Conair's first acquisition since becoming part of American Securities' portfolio of companies.

"Conair has an expert eye at identifying high performing brands that are right for our areas of business," said Chief Executive Officer Ronald T. Diamond. "Having worked so closely with the Fulham Group, we knew they were well-run and produced an excellent product," he said.

Conair LLC acquired Cuisinart in 1989 and over the decades has taken the brand from a one-product company to a comprehensive purveyor of home kitchen goods, with both electric and non-electric divisions.

The Fulham Group to Become Cuisinart Outdoors®

The Fulham Group was founded in 2007 by Kris Kahn to conceive, design and distribute outdoor products including grills, smokers, griddles, pizza ovens, heaters and fire pits. The Fulham Group will be renamed Cuisinart Outdoors. All employees will be retained in the transition, and will remain in their current location in Newton, MA.

"Our familiarity with Cuisinart translates to a seamless integration as we already have a strong understanding of the Cuisinart consumer as well as their design principles," said Kahn. "I'm enthusiastic about the opportunity to collaborate as one team to bring thoughtful and innovative products to market."

Product Availability

For a comprehensive look at Fulham's range of products for Cuisinart, please explore Cuisinart Outdoors. Stay tuned for exciting new product releases in Spring 2024, catering to the increasing need for versatile, multi-function outdoor cooking equipment.

About Conair LLC

Based in Stamford, CT, with operations worldwide, Conair LLC is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded personal care and small kitchen appliances, cookware, hairbrushes and accessories, cosmetic bags, and travel accessories. Conair's brands include Cuisinart®, Conair®, Babyliss®, Scunci®, and Waring®. Founded in 1959, the company started as a small hair appliance company. Today, Conair sells its products in more than 120 countries across six continents.

