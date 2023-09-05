FlexGen Launches HybridOS 11 Energy Management Software

HybridOS 11 Provides Better User Experience, Ensures System Stability, and Provides Greater Control Over Site Operations

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen , ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), the leading energy storage digital controls and software solutions provider, is launching the latest version of its industry leading energy management software platform HybridOS 11 . HybridOS 11 adds a host of powerful features that enhance the energy storage asset users' experience, ensure system stability, and provide greater control over site operations. The newest software platform version is designed to meet the diverse needs of energy storage owners and operators and ensure a seamless and intuitive user experience. Flexgen's patented HybridOS energy management software platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy market.

"FlexGen's HybridOS 11 is the most advanced energy storage software platform on the market today. The power grid continues to become more sophisticated with exponentially more variable supply and demands, energy storage software needs to meet that sophistication to allow asset owners to maximize the value of their assets," said Hugh Scott, CTO of FlexGen. "FlexGen is dedicated to staying at the cutting edge of energy management software, whether that is AI, remote monitoring and upgrades, or machine learning."

HybridOS 11 New Features

The Enhanced User Interface offers organized content, improved typography, and a Dark Mode option for low-light conditions, ensuring an optimal user experience enabling access to vital information quickly.

Scheduler Mode Upgrade allows users to set recurring events, schedule events in advance, and enjoy more control over their site operations and financial planning.

The Constant Power Factor and Reactive Power POI Limits features provide comprehensive control and regulation of reactive power, ensuring system stability and compliance with grid operators' requirements.

Performance Index provides an at a glance view into how a site is operating. It is an indicator of the ratio of actual throughput vs expected site throughput calculated using our state of the art digital twin.

Digital Twin is a cloud based simulation of your site being constantly fed the same inputs that are being sent to a site at the same time. Using Machine Learning it then calculates what the expected performance of the site should be.

FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. With their Remote Operations Center and Battery Lab , FlexGen provides unmatched management, monitoring, and energy storage optimizations for energy storage assets. The company manages a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

To learn more about the powerful capabilities of HybridOS 11 visit: https://flexgen.com/hybridos-software/ .

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

