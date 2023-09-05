Hesai's AT128 Automotive Lidar Debuts in Europe with Luxury EV HiPhi Z's German Sales Launch

MUNICH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), a global leader in automotive lidar, today announced its European market debut with its world-class automotive lidar. Hesai's AT128 lidar will be at the core of the Human Horizons HiPhi Z's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The luxury electric vehicle is now available for sale in Germany and Norway.

The HiPhi Z combines the latest technological innovations with the comforts of a luxury vehicle. It operates with a multi-sensor ADAS, featuring the Hesai AT128 at its center. The lidar is seamlessly integrated with the car's roof design, not only providing a futuristic look but also empowering high-resolution 3D perception capability.

Hesai x HiPhi Demo Car at IAA Mobility 2023 (PRNewswire)

Series Production HiPhi Z Model (PRNewswire)

AT128's long-distance perception delivers fast reaction time for the ADAS system, helping the vehicle to identify risks and make the safest decisions under complex road conditions. It has a ranging capability of 200 m (@10% reflectivity) and a 1200 x 128 overall resolution. With an over 1.53 million per second point rate, it can conduct ultra-high precision scanning of the environment, forming consistent and unstitched point clouds that help vehicles to "see" the 3D world clearly in real-time.

AT128 Lidar on HiPhi Z (PRNewswire)

Hesai's AT128 has won over several million units of expected volume from 11 leading automotive OEMs. Beginning mass production and delivery in 2022, AT128 has been shipped for various car models, reaching a monthly delivery of over 10,000 units. By Q2 2023, with a total delivery of over 190,000 units since inception (including ADAS and autonomous mobility lidar products), Hesai has set a record in the global automotive lidar market.

"Hesai is very excited to enter Europe's passenger car market with our AT128 as a core ADAS lidar sensor," stated David Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Hesai Technology. "By working with high-end automotive OEMs such as HiPhi, we are able to provide European customers an intelligent driving experience empowered by our world-leading lidar technology."

"The lidar's powerful perception is irreplaceable for the safety features in ADAS, protecting our cars and us from accidents. We are thrilled to equip our vehicles with AT128 thanks to its high reliability and performance, and Hesai's ability to meet our mass production demands," stated Mark Stanton, CTO of HiPhi.

With offices in Stuttgart, Germany and Palo Alto, California, Hesai is actively expanding with its global reach and mass-production capability. Safety is at the core of Hesai lidar systems, and its products meet the highest European standards for reliability with industry-leading performance. Hesai is driven to empower ADAS functionalities to provide a safe and intelligent riding experience.

In addition to HiPhi Z, Hesai's AT128 is also carried by Lotus Eletre, which is currently available in 9 countries in Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland and Netherlands. This electric hyper SUV integrates the British sports brand Lotus' 75 years of racing heritage and engineering expertise into a luxury lifestyle vehicle.

Hesai is making a significant impact at the IAA Mobility 2023 conference by showcasing its cutting-edge lidar solutions through the HiPhi Z intelligent vehicle. With a strong commitment to road safety and saving lives, Hesai aims to demonstrate the maturity of its technologies and pave the way for advancements in the automotive industry, striving toward making the technology accessible on every passenger car.

About Human Horizons

As an innovative technology company focusing on the future mobility experience, Human Horizons starts from the needs of "people" and strives to realize its vision - redefining human mobility - with a "3-Smart" Strategy: Smart Vehicle, Smart Transportation, and Smart City. Human Horizons has integrated the best of the traditional automotive industry with the technical strengths of AI, the Internet, and information and communication technologies to create HiPhi, a global premium new energy vehicle brand that brings outstanding intelligent electric vehicles and TECHLUXE® mobility experience to its customers.

About Hesai Technology

Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. As confirmed by a recent report published by Yole Intelligence, Hesai is the No. 1 global automotive lidar supplier with the biggest market share by revenue for the second year in a row. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality, and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicles, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries.

