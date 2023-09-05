Taos Ski Valley Previews Winter 24 Season Focused on the Celebrated Essence of Skiing and Environmental Stewardship

This winter, visitors can look forward to the return of the Martini Tree Bar, Ski Week packages, new terrain, new lifts, and more

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley, Inc. today announced its dynamic plans for the upcoming ski season. With a steadfast commitment to its "better, not bigger" philosophy, the proudly independent resort is poised to provide an unforgettable winter experience with a renewed focus on the treasured traditions of skiing and riding. The resort is also continuing its significant work in sustainability.

"This winter, guests can look forward to all the nostalgic magic of Taos Ski Valley, combined with upgrades that will significantly improve the guest experience and continue to make us a more sustainable destination into the future," said John Kelly, Taos Ski Valley's Chief Operations Officer. "We are focused on maximizing traditions that bring people together for truly memorable mountain experiences – such as our signature Ski Weeks and the return of the longtime favorite gathering spot, the Martini Tree Bar. Additionally, we are excited to extend free programming and community events that introduce our mountain to more local visitors, including those who don't ski or ride."

Winter 24 programming and highlights will include:

Advances in Sustainability: Electric Snowcat, Snowmobiles, and Snowblowers

For the first time this winter, Taos Ski Valley will deploy full-time a Pistenbully 600 E+hybrid snowcat, a fully electric Prinoth HUSKY eMOTION snow groomer, nine electric snowmobiles, and three electric snowblowers. These additions are part of the resort's ongoing efforts to electrify its fleet and reduce carbon emissions.

Taos Ski Valley, which is the world's first and only certified B Corporation® ski resort, is a certified CarbonNeutral® company since 2021.

Beloved Ski Weeks Returning with Lodging Package

Since the 1960s, guests have enjoyed the beloved Ski Week which provides a full week of instruction to inspire and improve visitors' skiing, renew their spirits, and create long-time friendships. These personal connections and friendships are vital to the core of the Ski Week, and the traditions of Jean Meyer. Taos offers the only full-week ski program in North America.

This winter, guests who want to embrace the essence of the sport can easily book a Ski Week, and experience a week on the slopes with expert instruction. Guests also have the option of booking a Ski Week package, which will include the immersive lessons, as well as accommodations at The Blake, demo skis, and breakfast each morning – all at a fantastic value versus booking the offerings separately.

Free Activities: Community Weekend and Beyond

Returning for the second year, Community Weekend exemplifies the resort's dedication to getting local New Mexicans up to Taos Ski Valley to experience all the spectacular thrills of the mountain. This December 9 and 10, locals are invited to free base-area activities including sledding, ice skating, and free snowsports lessons for first-timers.

In addition to Community Weekend, the resort will offer free family activities including yoga, live music, and trivia throughout the winter, both during and after the lifts stop spinning. Guests will also see some of their favorite events return this season including Freeride, Ridge-A-Thon, New Year's Eve Celebration & Fireworks, and the Not Forgotten Outreach Ski Week.

Après Ski at the Iconic Martini Tree Bar

The legendary Martini Tree Bar is set to make its much-anticipated return as the ultimate après-ski destination. Skiers and snowboarders can unwind from their day on the slopes, enjoying a vibrant atmosphere, tasty bites, and a wide array of beverages. The Martini Tree will operate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons and evenings, and will offer live music, sporting events, pool tables, and fun for all ages.

The cherished destination, which has been closed for several seasons, was named after a cheeky tradition of Taos Ski Valley's founder, Ernie Blake. As the legend goes, Ernie would stash glass porrons filled with gin martinis in the trees throughout the mountain, for visitors who needed a quick swig of liquid courage before attempting Taos' more daring trails.

Improved Experiences with New Lifts, New Trails, Sleigh Ride

Over the summer, the resort replaced two chairlifts: Lift 4 was replaced with a high-speed detachable quad, and the Pioneers Lift was replaced with a fixed-grip triple chair. Both new lifts will help visitors move more comfortably and quickly around the mountain.

Additionally, Taos Ski Valley is introducing three new trails including Ponsse Scheme and Cache Stash, both single black diamonds, and Dadou's, a double black diamond. The trails are the result of forest cleanup after the 2021 wind event and the ongoing forest health initiatives undertaken by the resort over the last several years.

Finally, for visitors seeking a unique dining experience that pays homage to the classic European alpine traditions, Taos Ski Valley offers a magical sleigh ride dinner to the famed Bavarian. Guests can relax in comfort as they are snow-catted to the mid-mountain restaurant from the main plaza. Blanketed by cozy wraps, guests will enjoy a roundtrip journey under the stars, and a prix-fixe menu at the Bavarian.

Affordable First-Timer Package

Taos Ski Valley will offer new skiers and riders a deeply discounted rate to try out the sports for the first time. The package includes instruction, a novice lift ticket, and equipment rental from Taos Sports. Additional packages include the Weekday Getaway and the Ski and Stay, which offer special rates for those who visit on weekdays or bundle lodging with other purchases.

Taos Ski Valley's opening day is planned for Thursday, November 23, 2023, and the season will run through April 7, 2024.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the highest peaks of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Independently owned and operated, Taos Ski Valley strives to be better, not bigger. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the essence of the outdoors and inspired to make memories that last a lifetime.

Taos Ski Valley is the world's only Certified B Corporation® ski resort, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative society. Its commitment to protecting the environment is demonstrated by its effort to become a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass programs, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit www.skitaos.com

