Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Bites™ for Cats Wins "Cat Treat Product of the Year" In 2023 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition™ Nutra Bites for Cats has been named Cat Treat Product of the Year by the 2023 Pet Independent Innovation Awards. The Pet Innovation Awards celebrate exceptional advancements in pet care, acknowledging the vital role of pets in our lives and the demand for quality products. Amid a competitive market, the Pet Innovation Awards spotlight pioneering pet products and companies that excel. This award reflects Ultimate Pet Nutrition's innovation and positive impact on feline well-being.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Bites for Cats offers three flavors: chicken liver, chicken breast, and salmon, all freeze-dried raw for optimal quality. These delectable treats serve multiple purposes for your cat's well-being, promoting healthy weight management, digestion, and overall health. This means you can reward your cat without concern. (PRNewswire)

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Bites for Cats offers three flavors: chicken liver, chicken breast, and salmon, all freeze-dried raw for optimal quality. These delectable treats serve multiple purposes for your cat's well-being, promoting healthy weight management, digestion, and overall health. This means you can reward your cat without concern. Unlike certain commercial cat treats laden with undesirable components like wheat flour, corn syrup, or low-quality protein sources such as meat by-products, Nutra Bites for Cats maintains a clean formula by excluding unnecessary ingredients. With only protein as its single ingredient, Nutra Bites for Cats stands as a high-grade, nutrient-rich choice. Furthermore, these treats are calorie-conscious compared to many alternatives, helping your cat maintain an ideal weight.*

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products that help maximize the health benefits of dogs and cats everywhere. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for Cats and the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites . Ultimate Pet Nutrition® products are also available on Amazon . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and YouTube @ultimatepetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com .

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian and international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide and his newest books, Longevity for Cats and Longevity for Dogs . Dr. Richter has received over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the medical director and founder of Holistic Veterinary Care in Oakland, California since 2009. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow him on Instagram @petvetexpert .

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

