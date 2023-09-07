America Ferrera Will Join the Mainstage at Blackbaud's bbcon 2023 Tech Conference

In a Keynote Conversation, the Award-Winning Actress, Activist and Author Will Share Perspectives on Belonging, Expectations and Going After Big Goals

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced that America Ferrera will join the mainstage for a keynote conversation at bbcon 2023, Blackbaud's annual tech conference. bbcon will be back live this year, October 22-24 in Denver, Colorado.

America Ferrera will join the mainstage at bbcon, Blackbaud's annual tech conference. (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to be hosting bbcon in person for the first time in three years, and for our customers to have the chance to hear from America Ferrera, live on the mainstage," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "America's impressive career as an actress and producer has been amplified by her important work advocating for social justice and equality. We know her insights will inspire our audience as they spend three days focused on fueling their own social impact."

From her standout turn in this summer's "Barbie" movie, back to her breakthrough role in "Ugly Betty," Ferrera's voice resonates. She has been recognized with a Screen Actors Guild Award®, an Emmy® and a Golden Globe®, and has a strong track record of using her platform to stand up to pressing issues in society. Through her work with her foundation, HARNESS, and nonprofit, Poderistas, which she co-founded alongside nine other activists and leaders, Ferrera has worked to address inequality and inspire action.

bbcon 2023 will welcome thousands of Blackbaud users and those interested in learning more about how to use Blackbaud's software to fuel their social impact. The agenda offers three days of unmatched networking, the latest in innovation and industry trends, and inspiring keynotes. Attendees will have the opportunity to grow their skills, make connections across Blackbaud's customer community, and hear from Blackbaud leaders on what's ahead in innovation and AI. The conference will offer over 150 breakout sessions as well as preconference workshops for product training and for developers of all levels.

In addition to Ferrera, Chaunté Lowe, U.S. Olympian, author and survivor, will also be joining the mainstage to share her insights on perseverance and balance.

Get more information about bbcon 2023 and register here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.