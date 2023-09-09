Discover the $X (CRUX) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of $X (CRUX) on its platform in the Main Zone(DeFi) and the $X(CRUX)/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-09-06 08:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit $X (CRUX) for trading at 2023-09-05 08:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for $X (CRUX) will open at 2023-09-07 08:00 (UTC)

About CRUX

$X (CRUX) , the ERC-20 token of ☓.com with a max total supply of 100 million tokens, has recently been launched by CruxDecussata, a project founded by an anonymous persona known as 'The Dev' or 'CP33'. The project was launched on August 1, 2023, after The developer bought the domain URL of xn--33h.com from Herbert Sim on July 11, 2023.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , expressed his excitement about the listing of $X (CRUX) on the XT.COM cryptocurrency exchange. He stated that "We are thrilled to have $X (CRUX) listed on our platform. ☓.com is a project that is committed to promoting privacy and decentralization, and we believe that $X (CRUX) is a valuable addition to our exchange." XT.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange that serves more than 6 million users, and has a reputation for listing innovative and promising tokens. Albin Warin's enthusiasm for the listing of $X (CRUX) on XT.COM is a testament to the potential of the token and the ☓.com project.

About $X (CRUX)

☓.com is a project that aims to promote privacy and decentralization, championed by notable crypto influencer Herbert Sim, who has been active in the Cypherpunk movement since 2010. The project was launched on Ethereum, with the domain of xn--33h.com redirected to its main site. The main developer left a message on Etherscan on August 4, 2023, stating that 66.6% of the sales proceeds will go to the stakeholders of the project.

The launch of $X (CRUX) is a significant milestone for ☓.com , as it provides a new way for users to participate in the project and support its goals. With the launch of $X (CRUX), ☓.com aims to promote privacy and decentralization by providing a secure and decentralized platform for users to interact with each other. The ERC-20 token standard used by $X (CRUX) ensures that it is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain, making it easy for users to integrate it into their existing wallets and exchanges. ☓.com is committed to promoting privacy and decentralization, and the launch of $X (CRUX) is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

Website: cruxdecussata.com

Twitter: twitter.com/xcomerc20

Github: github.com/xcomerc20

Telegram: t.me/xofficialportal

Medium: @UnenumeratedX

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com/

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.COM