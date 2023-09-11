BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CHRISTIAN SIRIANO LAUNCH A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND COCKTAIL COUTURE COLLECTION FOR THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF THE BRAND'S 'SAW THIS, MADE THIS' CREATIVE CAMPAIGN

TAKING INSPIRATION FROM ICONIC GIN COCKTAILS LIKE THE BOMBAY SAPPHIRE FRENCH 75, MARTINI, AND COLLINS, THE COLLECTION DEBUTED FRIDAY AT CHRISTIAN SIRIANO'S NYFW SHOW.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® announces the continuation of the brand's 'Saw This, Made This' campaign by partnering with legendary fashion designer and creative visionary Christian Siriano to create a cocktail couture collection. Renowned for his boundary-pushing designs and inclusive approach to fashion, Siriano took inspiration from iconic BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin cocktails to create a French 75-inspired haute couture gown, which took center stage at the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 NYFW show Friday at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, as well as a gin cocktail attire capsule collection to release in time for the holiday season.

COURTESY OF BOMBAY SAPPHIRE / Stephanie Pistel (PRNewswire)

Siriano's French 75-inspired gown was designed with flourishes that transmute the celebratory cocktail's zip of bubbles, tang of lemon juice, and bright notes of gin. Created from champagne-tinged accents and with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE's iconic, blue-tinged bottle in mind, the gown is infused with custom BOMBAY SAPPHIRE-dyed fabrics and harkens back to the color profile and effervescence of the BOMBAY French 75.

To bring the ethos of the collection to everyone and inspire people to experiment with their own creativity and style, Siriano will be releasing a limited-edition capsule collection to follow the French 75-inspired gown. Literally and figuratively embodying cocktail party couture, the capsule collection will take inspiration from three iconic gin cocktails - the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin & Tonic, Martini, and Collins - and be available just in time for the holiday season. The perfect gift for fashion and spirits lovers alike, the collection will be available to purchase this autumn on ChristianSiriano.com.

Marking the continuation of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE 'Saw This, Made This' campaign launched by acclaimed film director Baz Luhrmann last year, the cocktail-inspired collection is designed to push the boundaries of fashion and encourage people to see the creative inspiration that exists all around them.

As the newly appointed creative catalyst of the campaign, Siriano said "As a designer, I find endless excitement in exploring disruptive ways to construct garments and challenge myself creatively. Partnering with Bombay Sapphire for the 'Saw This, Made This' campaign has allowed me to design a collection that transforms classic cocktail culture into fashion. By continuing to explore my creative boundaries and find inspiration in the unexpected, in this case, the silhouette of a French 75 cocktail, I hope to inspire others to discover uncharted territories of their imagination."

"As a brand who has always championed all forms of artistic expression, we've loved working with Christian to unlock a new form of creative inspiration for his designs," said Jaime Keller, Brand Director of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. "Saw This, Made This has always been about finding new and unique points of inspiration and Christian has shown that imagination shows no limits and that visual prompts can turn into tangible, beautiful creations. With the release of this partnership, we hope that audiences will tap into their own creativity and uncover the inspiration that permeates the world around them."

Share your creative inspiration using #SawThisMadeThis. Visit BOMBAY SAPPHIRE social channels to find out more.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE French 75

2 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

3 oz MARTINI® Prosecco

½ oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ oz sugar syrup

Lemon twist to garnish

Method: Shake all of the ingredients (except Prosecco) briefly with cubed ice for around 10 seconds. Fine strain the mixture into a chilled, straight sided wine glass including 3oz of Prosecco.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin & Tonic

1 part BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

3 parts FEVER-TREE Indian Tonic Water Lime

Method: Fill balloon glass with ice, stir well to chill your glass, and strain out the extra liquid. Add gin and tonic and stir well. Garnish with lime and enjoy.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Martini

3 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

⅛ oz MARTINI® Dry Vermouth

Garnish with lemon twist or olives

Method: Chill coupe or Martini glass in the freezer. Build the contents of the cocktail in a mixing glass with ice. Stir well for 45 seconds and serve into the chilled coupe or Martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist or olives. Sip & Enjoy!

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Collins

1 ½ oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

½ oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ oz sugar syrup

2 oz soda water

1 lemon wedge

Method: Measure all ingredients (except the soda) into a cocktail shaker. Shake with cubed ice for 5 seconds, then pour entire contents into a balloon glass. Top with chilled & freshly opened soda water. Garnish with a fresh lemon wedge.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world's most sustainable international gin, with all 10 botanicals certified sustainably sourced. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CREATIVITY:

With its 'Stir Creativity' campaign, launched in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programmes including the World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition, which has run in the US for over a decade, to hosting The Glasshouse Project, which brings together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity. For eight years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ran The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

About Christian Siriano

Award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano has established himself as a tour de force in the fashion world since launching his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Siriano's designs have been worn by today's biggest stars including current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Coolidge, to name but a few.

With nearly two decades of fashion experience under his belt, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever-changing fashion industry. As a result, Christian's work has been featured in a multitude of prestigious museum exhibits including his first ever solo work retrospective titled "Christian Siriano: People Are People" at SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design) from October 2021-2022, Kensington Palace's largest exhibition to date (currently on view) titled "Crown to Couture," and The MET Costume Institute where he broke a Met Gala record for having three separate looks featured in the 2021 exhibit "In America: A Lexicon." Christian himself was also named among Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2018 for his leading contributions to body diversity on the runway and red carpet, was a member of Forbes' 30 Under 30 class of 2015, and was the youngest person to ever appear on Crain's "40 Under 40" list at age 24.

Apart from his thriving fashion empire, Christian added interior designer (Siriano Interiors) and best-selling author (Dresses to Dream About and Dresses to Dream About: Deluxe Edition) to his impressive list of credits in 2021 and 2017, respectively. He's also currently serving as host and mentor for Season 20 of the iconic Bravo hit series, Project Runway. This Fall will mark a milestone for the brand as it celebrates its 15-year anniversary.

