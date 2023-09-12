Blueleaf Wins 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Aggregation-as-a-Service

Prestigious Award Recognizes Blueleaf's Commitment to Advisor Success and Improved Outcomes for Their Clients

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueleaf , an all-in-one wealth management platform with best-in-class advisor and client experiences in reporting, billing, and rebalancing, has won a WealthManagement.com 2023 award known as the "Wealthies."

In its ninth year, The Wealthies annual awards program is a highly regarded barometer of organizations and companies helping financial advisors build better businesses and improve client outcomes.

Out of a pool of more than 1,000 nominees in all award categories, a panel of industry experts chose Blueleaf. In the Technology category, Blueleaf was recognized for wealth management's first aggregation-as-a-service with direct client support .

Blueleaf's aggregation-as-a-service eliminates the tech support burden on advisors and enhances an advisor's distinction with advanced functionality and custom branding. The new aggregation system accesses more than 25,000 institutions from multiple aggregators, adding roughly 5,000 more connected financial institutions than the top aggregator alone.

"Account aggregation has been a headache for advisors for too long," said John Prendergast, CEO and Founder of Blueleaf. "We set out to expand options and functionality for advisors and improve the client experience. We succeeded. We've tracked 92% client satisfaction with the new service. It is gratifying to win this prestigious award from WealthManagement.com and have experts in the field acknowledge Blueleaf's commitment to innovation. Our goal is to always give advisors more opportunities to expand services and improve client engagement without adding stress. Aggregation-as-a-service is an important element of the Blueleaf all-in-one platform and can stand alone for enterprises to integrate into their own applications."

About Blueleaf

Blueleaf is a leading all-in-one platform for wealth managers, RIAs, and broker-dealers, delivering exceptional advisor and client experiences while simplifying time-consuming operations. Blueleaf's comprehensive platform reduces the complexity of running a wealth management practice, freeing practitioners to efficiently serve more clients. Blueleaf combines reporting, multi-channel advisor and client experience (Web, mobile, and e-mail), rebalancing and trading, billing, and invoicing, and automation technologies in a user-friendly interface that delights advisors and their clients. See Blueleaf's product features.

Blueleaf sponsors The Augmented Advisor podcast, a 'must-listen' for advisors, RIAs, wealth managers, and B/Ds to gain real-world tools and strategies to succeed in a digital world.

