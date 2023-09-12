Boxabl launches investment opportunity offering up to 100% in new bonus shares.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the high demand for affordable housing, Boxabl continues to expand its potential production capacity and is open to qualified investors. Interested accredited investors can click here for more information. Not accredited, join the crowdfunding waitlist here.

"Boxabl has raised over $150 million from the public, and we couldn't be more grateful to our investors", says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder. "It's great that people share our vision and are joining us on our journey to bring easy access to affordable housing. We are excited to be investing $20 million in our custom advanced automation, making it possible to build our Generation 2.0 homes in an automotive assembly-like process faster and of higher quality than our Generation 1.0 homes." View the factory update video here: Boxabl Update Video

With over 170,000 expressions of interest for the Boxabl Casita, three factory buildings totaling over 400,000 sq ft, and plans to build the two million sq ft "Boxzilla" factory, Boxabl expects to be a major player in the modular home space. Join the Casita waitlist here.

Boxabl Casitas are International Code Council SIP building panel-approved and certified park-model RVs, giving Boxabl the flexibility to serve residential, RV, and tiny home projects.

Boxabl's breakthrough technology enables it to ship housing modules at roughly one-third the size of the finished home. This technology saves energy, expensive wide load permits, and red flag follow cars. From delivery to home unfolding, a Boxabl can be move-in ready in hours.

Boxabl designs are covered by over 75 patent filings.

Boxabl is building a distribution and contractor installer base as state approvals are processed. If you are interested in becoming a Boxabl certified contractor installer, please fill out this form so someone from Boxabl can contact you directly when they begin looking for installers in your area.

