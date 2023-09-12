Govee's Newest Cube Wall Sconces Illuminate Your Home in Style

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , an innovator in the smart lighting and smart home industries, is excited to announce the availability of its Cube Wall Sconce. The new lighting solution combines customizable lighting with a touch of elegance that compliments your home's unique atmosphere.

The Cube Wall Sconces bring a fresh and vibrant perspective to in-home lighting. It features Independent Control (IC) and RGBIW technology, and with access to 16 million colors and over 49 preset lighting effects, users can orchestrate a lighting setup that resonates with their unique interior style. Whether you're using the Cube Wall Sconces to light up a hallway, showcase your favorite art pieces, or create a warm atmosphere at home, these lights seamlessly blend innovation and aesthetics to transform any corner of your space. Key features include:

Ample Illumination: Enjoy wide-reaching lighting with a 2-meter wall-washing distance, powered by high lumens.

Customizable Ambiance: Use IC and RCBIW to choose from 16 million colors, and several presets for a lighting experience that suits your space.

Clean Aesthetic: There's no need to worry about cable management since the Cube Wall Sconces are equipped with retractable wires to keep things tidy, while the minimalist design adds a modern touch.

Easy Placement: Each unit can be used independently, allowing users to place them wherever needed. Installation is hassle-free with adhesive tape and screws provided.

Smart Control: Activate Music Mode to sync your lights to the beat of your music and control your Govee Cube Wall Sconces using the Govee app or Amazon Alexa for added convenience.

Availability and Pricing

The Govee Cube Wall Sconces retail for $129.99 and will be available on govee.com and Amazon .

For more information, please visit govee.com .

WHEN: September 12, 2023

For more information and media inquiries, please contact the Govee PR team at govee@teamlewis.com

Please see the press kit here for more information on the Govee Cube Wall Sconces.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving the consumer experience in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

