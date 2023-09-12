HomeFront Brands Names Michael O'Driscoll President of Franchising

Multi-Brand Franchise Platform Promotes Accomplished Executive to Further Company's Commitment to Being a Franchisee-First Focused Organization; Maintains COO Role

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeFront Brands, the property service franchise platform with six emerging concepts in its franchise portfolio (Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome), announced that it has appointed Michael O'Driscoll to the role of President of Franchising. Promoted to oversee and lead the company's operations, marketing and finance departments, O'Driscoll is heading the HomeFront Brands efforts to scale the leadership and corporate support teams, as well as its robust shared services programs, to reinforce the company's commitment to supporting franchisees

"Over the years, I've had the chance to hone in on the core of what it takes to create a winning franchise business, and HomeFront Brands is the embodiment of just that," said O'Driscoll, who brandishes a 36-year career in franchising holding executive level roles with both U.S.-based and overseas-based companies. "In early 2022, Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan launched HomeFront Brands to be the most responsible franchise platform. His approach to put the franchisee at the center of everything we do hit home with me and it's working wonderfully. Our first 12 months have been nothing short of extraordinary. We still have plenty of work to do to fully build out our support model for franchisees. The job will never really be done."

O'Driscoll's time with HomeFront Brands began less than nine months after its launch, serving as the company's COO, a role he maintains along with his new title. His responsibilities thus far have included oversight of franchisee onboarding, franchisee coaching, call center operations, technology, data analytics, learning and development and the company's annual convention. A key contributor to the HomeFront Brands shared services model, the franchise industry veteran brings more than three decades of experience to the President of Franchising position. Like with HomeFront Brands, the companies he has worked for have primarily been in property services, although he's seen the sector at a global level. Launching his career in Australia, his home country, O'Driscoll has held leadership positions at the franchisor and franchise supplier levels with expertise in building models to scale, operations and finance. He is a proven company leader and successful entrepreneur in the franchise industry.

"Few are as dynamic as Michael," said Dudan, who, before hiring O'Driscoll as a HomeFront Brands executive, turned to him as a consultant. "He was a key focal point for me in building out the company, and someone I trust implicitly to see through our goals."

Working closely with Dudan to continue to elevate HomeFront Brands and cement it as an enterprise level business based on family values, O'Driscoll has his sights set on the company's 10-year plan to build a 100-year company. As part of the leadership team, within the past year, HomeFront Brands and its platform's six franchise brands, Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome, have opened more than 100 territories, with another 100-plus sold and in the process of opening. He has shaped each of the concepts as attractive franchise investments with minimized barriers to entry – lower start-up costs, fast to open, quick to generate revenue and simplified multi-concept, multi-territory ownership. He has implemented a world class learning management system which reduces training time and is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition to his successes at HomeFront Brands and prior, O'Driscoll has been active in franchise advocacy and industrywide leadership, serving on Boards and committees for the Franchise Council of Australia and the International Franchise Association, for which he currently serves on the Membership Committee.

HomeFront Brands offers community-based franchise opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging data-driven insights and enterprise level solutions with a focus on responsible franchising, the brand is accelerating the growth of its portfolio of property service franchise concepts.

For more information about HomeFront Brands and its portfolio of concepts, visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

