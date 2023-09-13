Blue Ocean Technologies & Tokyo Stock Exchange Close Strategic Investment Agreement Focused on Expanding Trading Hours for Japanese Investors

NEW YORK & TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT), a unique capital markets fintech leader in global afterhours trading, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) announced today the completion of their strategic partnership agreement and TSE's five percent investment in BOT. The deal is focused on expanding access for global investors in Japan and enabling TSE customers to trade US equities on the Blue Ocean ATS during Japanese business day-time hours. Additionally, as part of the new partnership, the goal is for US investors to have the ability to trade Japanese stocks.

Brian Hyndman, President and CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies and Blue Ocean ATS, commented, "We are happy to complete this strategic transaction with the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This partnership comes at a pivotal time as we continue to grow our trading in the Asia Pacific region. The Blue Ocean Team is excited to officially begin working with the TSE to accelerate our business growth, technology and global access while connecting local Japanese investors to endless trading opportunities on the Blue Ocean ATS platform," he added.

Blue Ocean Technologies has a global presence in Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Blue Ocean Technologies is approximately 35% owned by Urbana Corporation, a Canadian, publicly traded investment company.

About Blue Ocean Technologies:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io or contact us at sales@blueoceanats.com.

Blue Ocean Technologies

Media Contact:

press@blueocean-tech.io

View original content:

SOURCE Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC