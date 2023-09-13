Make Room For Dessert and Experience Chocolate Like Never Before with the Introduction of Baileys Chocolate Liqueur

The newest addition to the Baileys portfolio is made with real Belgian chocolate for the ultimate decadent treat

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dessert is the most important and pleasurable part of every meal, and there is no better dessert than chocolate! Forget sinking your teeth into something sweet because this International Chocolate Day, you can sip your dessert with the launch of Baileys Chocolate Liqueur, a decadent chocolate experience that combines two iconic treats – Baileys Original Irish Cream and real Belgian Chocolate. Activating all five senses with its aromatic and velvety-smooth pour, lusciously rich texture and deliciously indulgent taste that coats the palate with the sensation of melted chocolate, Baileys Chocolate Liqueur lets you experience the joys of chocolate like never before. Earning the Double Gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco Spirit Awards, Baileys Chocolate Liqueur joins the brand's renowned portfolio of award-winning liqueurs.

"Baileys is all about offering adults indulgent, treating experiences and nothing is more indulgent or universally beloved than chocolate," says Jesse Damashek, SVP of Whiskey Portfolio and Liqueurs, DIAGEO North America. "When you pair a popular treat like chocolate with a celebrated indulgence like Baileys Original Irish Cream, you have the perfect combination, which is why Baileys Chocolate Liqueur is such an exciting addition to our portfolio."

No one knows chocolate better than Chef Amaury Guichon, a world-renowned chocolatier known for his spectacular life-size creations. Partnering with Baileys Chocolate Liqueur, Chef Amaury created the first-ever Baileys Chocolate Cocktail Bar featuring a 42" tall bar, three bar stools and barware tools including a shaker, jigger and strainer – constructed entirely from 100% real Belgian chocolate. The possibilities are endless when it comes to chocolate, so be sure to follow @BaileysUS on Instagram for more delightful surprises from Baileys and Chef Amaury throughout the year.

The latest offering from Baileys Original Irish Cream is launching with an innovative 360º marketing campaign including 3D out-of-home displays in Los Angeles and New York City, a new creative spot that illustrates the lusciously sensorial nature of Baileys Chocolate Liqueur, and partnerships with fresh talent that will bring the desirably decadent treat to social feeds.

"Baileys Chocolate Liqueur is amazing because it brings adults a new way to sip your dessert," says Milly Shome, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, DIAGEO North America. "Its rich and decadent flavors make it incredible in dessert-inspired cocktails like the Mocha Martini, which is my personal favorite! You may not have always thought of dessert when you go to the bar, but now you can with Baileys Chocolate Liqueur."

BAILEYS CHOCOLATE MOCHA MARTINI

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Baileys Chocolate

0.75 oz Ketel One Vodka

1 oz Fresh Espresso

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

Method:

Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker. Shake well. Fine strain into coupe/martini glass. Garnish with vanilla cold foam and/or three espresso beans.

Baileys Chocolate Liqueur is available nationwide for those 21+ wherever spirits-based beverages are sold, with a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream, Almande, Baileys Deliciously Light and Baileys Minis. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

