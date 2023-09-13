Squarespace Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. ("Squarespace" or the "Company") (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock ("Class A common stock") by General Atlantic (the "selling stockholder") at a price to the public of $29.00 per share. The selling stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of Class A common stock. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by the selling stockholder. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are serving as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Jefferies LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as book-running managers for the offering, and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Fifth Third Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares of Class A common stock in this offering are being offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 12, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement, as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering and the documents incorporated by reference therein. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Equity Syndicate Desk and Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Squarespace

Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. Our products empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the offering, including statements regarding the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and Squarespace's ability to complete the offering. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. In light of these assumptions and the risks and uncertainties that could impact Squarespace's business or this offering, Squarespace's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Squarespace's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, Squarespace assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

