TIFIN WEALTH AND THE FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION PARTNER TO EXPAND ACCESS TO PERSONALIZED INVESTMENT PLATFORM FOR FINANCIAL PLANNERS

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Wealth , the AI Engine for Organic Growth, is thrilled to announce a significant step forward in supporting the growth of independent financial planners in partnership with the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®). TIFIN Wealth is extending access to its personalized investment platform at no cost for FPA members who manage under $100M in AUM.

This member benefit aims to empower financial planners in the FPA community with cutting-edge tools and resources to better serve their clients while making innovative investment technology more accessible. The partnership underscores TIFIN Wealth's commitment to democratizing access to advanced financial technology. By eliminating the financial barrier, TIFIN Wealth opens doors for a wider range of planners to leverage capabilities proven to enhance client experiences and elevate investment strategies.

FPA Members will gain access to a full suite of tools that enable them to assess risk, develop micro-plans, and match clients and prospects to investment strategies that align with their unique financial goals. This powerful personalized investment platform improves client outcomes and amplifies the efficiency and effectiveness of financial planning practices.

"FPA endeavors to be the partner in planning to our members where we provide them with the tools and resources they need to thrive in this ever-evolving financial planning profession," said Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership with TIFIN will further enable our valued members to continue providing outstanding services to their clients."

"We recognize the vital role that financial planners play in the industry, and we are dedicated to supporting their growth and success," said AJ Boury, Chief Operating Officer at TIFIN Wealth. "By providing FPA Members under $100M in AUM with complimentary access to our platform, we aim to level the playing field and create opportunities for them to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Qualified FPA Members interested in harnessing the power of TIFIN Wealth's personalized investment platform can get started by visiting www.tifinwealth.com/fpa .

About FPA

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the leading membership organization and trade association for Certified Financial Planner™ professionals and those engaged in the financial planning process. FPA is the CFP® professional's partner in planning by helping them realize their vision of professional fulfillment through practice support, learning, advocacy, and networking. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org .

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth , an AI engine that enables organic growth for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers through investment proposals, marketing automation, and data science; TIFIN AMP , an AI platform to modernize distribution for Asset Management firms; and TIFIN.AI , a thematic innovation platform transforming wealth outcomes through generative AI.

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for informational purposes only.

