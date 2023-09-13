Universal Technical Institute and Peterbilt Celebrate 1000th Graduate Joining Skilled Trades Workforce

Peterbilt Technician Institute announces milestone, continues work to meet demand for diesel technicians

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. and a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and energy education programs, along with industry partner Peterbilt, is celebrating several milestones for the Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI). The 1000th graduate has completed the program, which is offered by UTI's Lisle, Ill. and Dallas, Texas campuses to help meet Peterbilt's ongoing demand for diesel technicians. The recognition comes as Peterbilt and UTI celebrate the program's 10th year.

Graduate Jason Neumann, who has the honor of becoming the program's 1000th graduate, came to the program as a recent graduate of UTI's diesel technician training program at UTI-Lisle. Neumann is a U.S. Army veteran who worked on diesel vehicles during his service.

"I've always loved working on anything with an engine, so I chose the diesel industry," said Neumann. "Peterbilt has always been my favorite truck brand, so I thought dealer-specific training would be good to have prior to starting my career. Now, I'm looking forward to learning and growing as a tech with my new employer, JX Enterprises, and someday managing a dealership."

The PTI program runs for 12 weeks and offers students the opportunity to earn Peterbilt certifications as they learn to diagnose, repair and maintain Peterbilt vehicles and products.

Instructor Tony Spadafina, who's been training technicians for the Peterbilt Technician Institute since 2015, is also celebrating his 20th anniversary with UTI. Prior to the PTI program, Tony held various instructor positions at the UTI-Lisle campus. He was instrumental in establishing the Diesel Core Program and served as the Technical Team Lead for Truck Brakes and Truck Preventative Maintenance.

"It's been an honor to work with these students the last 20 years, helping put them on the path to a successful career with a company like Peterbilt," said Spadafina. "The Manufacturer-Specific Advanced Training Programs at UTI, like the PTI program, continue to see demand from our industry partners. We're thankful partners like Peterbilt are investing in those programs and helping ensure our students are gainfully employed upon graduation." [1]

"This marks a truly remarkable milestone in UTI's journey as we celebrate the graduation of the 1000th student from our Peterbilt program and commemorate the 20th anniversary of one of our invaluable faculty members," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "Our graduates carry with them not just knowledge but also the values instilled by our faculty, like Mr. Spadafina, and we are confident that they will continue to uphold the standard of excellence set by them."

The program has been key for many of the 420 qualified Peterbilt dealerships across North America, helping them keep the transportation industry moving.

"We are proud and honored to have a great relationship with Peterbilt Motors and Universal Technical Institute for the PTI program," said Hannah Freeman, director of continuous improvement at JX Enterprises. "We have had outstanding success with a number of the recruits from the program that have contributed to JX's growth. We look forward to a continued, strong relationship and hiring more PTI graduates in our four states."

For more information on the Peterbilt Technician Institute, visit uti.edu/programs/diesel/specialized-training/peterbilt-pti.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

1 The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the national average annual job openings for Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists is 28,500. Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings, projected 2021–31, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, www.bls.gov, viewed January 23, 2023. UTI is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

