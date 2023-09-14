Guidehouse Awarded Contract from U.S. DOT's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for National Safe Streets and Roads for All Program

Guidehouse brings extensive knowledge of agency needs and capabilities to support the development and implementation of effective safety plans and projects aimed at Vision Zero

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to implement a National Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Clearinghouse. SS4A, a major Bipartisan Infrastructure Law program, funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

The U.S. DOT's National Roadway Safety Strategy adopts the Safe System approach as the guiding ideal to advance roadway safety and achieve Vision Zero. The SS4A grant program embodies this Safe System approach by helping jurisdictions wholistically tackle safety challenges related to infrastructure, behavior, and equity. The SS4A Clearinghouse will serve as a one-stop resource for grant recipients to receive information, training, and technical assistance on everything from federal grants management to developing effective comprehensive safety action plans.

"SS4A marks a new approach to transportation safety challenges by leveraging new federal investment for communities to improve roadway safety at the local level. We are extremely proud to be a part of this program and U.S. DOT's efforts to advance safer and more equitable mobility," said Mark Baumgardner, partner at Guidehouse. "A truly collaborative effort, Guidehouse brings a unique difference, broad set of capabilities and approach — including a team that strongly cares about the communities we serve."

Guidehouse will bring its experienced combination of deep public sector and technology consulting expertise with a best-in-class team that has designed and implemented customized websites, training, and technical assistance services across U.S. federal, state, local, and Tribal governments and Fortune 100 organizations.

"The SS4A Clearinghouse will provide vital resources, particularly for small and underserved communities," added Abigail Wolfgram, managing transportation consultant at Guidehouse. "Team Guidehouse is a multidisciplinary team with deep subject matter knowledge across the various SS4A functional areas. There is so much we can do to improve roadway safety at the local level by getting training and resources into the right hands. We are committed to working alongside FHWA and with these communities to make Vision Zero a reality."

Guidehouse has extensive experience managing successful program delivery for U.S. DOT. Since 2004, Team Guidehouse has delivered hundreds of projects on time and within budget across the FHWA, the Office of the Secretary, the Federal Transit Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the Maritime Administration.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

