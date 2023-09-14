Restaurant365 Earns 12 #1 Rankings on G2's Fall 2023 Best Software List

R365 Intelligence rated top solution for Restaurant Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics, Restaurant Management, Restaurant Scheduling, Restaurant Inventory Management, and more.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management software, announced today it has been ranked as an industry leader in 39 categories in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid Report, earning #1 status in twelve categories.

"Everything we do at Restaurant365 is to add value for restaurants," states Tony Smith, CEO & Co-Founder of Restaurant365. "I am so happy to see that customers who use our product daily find value in what we create. Being ranked #1 in so many categories demonstrates our hard work and investment in our customers' success."

Every quarter, G2 Reports provide a high-level overview of software companies and products, pinpointing those with the most satisfied customers and largest presence in the market.

Restaurant Business Intelligence & Analytics

R365 Intelligence was launched in April 2023, enabling operators to easily combine various data sources for robust real-time BI reports and dashboards. The analytics tools help visualize, blend, and make sense of the collected data so operators can spend less time searching for answers and more time optimizing business operations.

Restaurant365 ranked #1 for Restaurant Business Intelligence & Analytics on the Grid Report, the Americas Regional Grid Report, the Mid-Market Grid Report, and the Momentum Grid Report. In addition, the software garnered customer satisfaction ratings of 95% on Ease of Doing Business With, 94% on Quality of Support, and 92% on Likelihood to Recommend.

Restaurant Scheduling

Restaurant365 Scheduling is designed to help operators navigate compliance with local labor laws, optimize labor costs, and save time by creating strategic, mobile-friendly schedules while streamlining shift swaps, approvals, and team communication.

This state-of-the-art scheduling tool outranked competitors with #1 rankings in the Americas Regional Grid Report, the Relationship Index, the Grid Report, and the Momentum Grid Report.

Restaurant Inventory Management

Restaurant365's inventory solution automates the process to simplify inventory counting, easily transfer inventory, and break down menu item costs to spot and act on problems or opportunities. It has outranked all competitors on the Grid Report and the Momentum Grid Report.

Products shown on the Grid Report for Restaurant Inventory Management are ranked by customer satisfaction based on user reviews and market presence. Restaurant365's highest-ranked features with the inventory tool include Invoice Tracking, Accounting, and Inventory Control.

Restaurant Management

A total of 16 companies qualified for the Momentum Grid Report for Restaurant Management. Restaurant365 outpaced competitors on all metrics with the highlight growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and digital presence.



About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at www.restaurant365.com .

