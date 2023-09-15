Players can round up at checkout and a portion of proceeds from online reservations will go to Special Olympics

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf 's 80 U.S. venues will host a giving campaign in the United States from September 15th through October 31st, giving players the opportunity to donate to Special Olympics sports, health, and leadership programming by rounding up to the nearest dollar on their final bill.

Special Olympics athlete Shaun Linsey celebrates a win. (PRNewswire)

Topgolf and Special Olympics to Hold a Giving Season on September 15 - October 31 .

In addition, Topgolf will donate 10% of reservation fees to Special Olympics for players booking at topgolf.com/specialolympics and using organizational code special23. Topgolf has committed to donate up to $50,000 based on total reservations made with the organizational code from September 15th, 2023 through October 31st, 2023.

On October 27th and 28th, Law Enforcement Torch Run® officers, athletes, and families will be at participating Topgolf locations to educate players about Special Olympics and collect donations. All funds collected will directly support Special Olympics locally.

"Topgolf's partnership with Special Olympics is a one-of-a-kind invitation to inclusion," says Zehra Sayin, Chief Marketing, Communications & Development Officer for Special Olympics. "By opening their venues for a giving season, Topgolf will raise funds for critical Special Olympics programming around the world while giving friends, families, and communities a chance to connect and have fun. Topgolf and Special Olympics share a spirit of joy and the understanding that sport has the power to bring us together and remind us that we are more alike than we are different."

Special Olympics and Topgolf partnered to develop the sport of golf globally and establish Topgolf as a sanctioned Special Olympics Unified event. Special Olympics Unified Sports® activities bring individuals with and without intellectual disabilities together to train and compete on the same team. Topgolf will provide access to 80+ Topgolf venues to Special Olympics athletes, unified partners, and coaches for training and competition.

Special Olympics and Topgolf are committed to working together to increase participation in the sport of golf while demonstrating the transformative power of inclusive sport for all.

"At Topgolf, we aim to make the game of golf more accessible, and we couldn't be more excited and honored to partner with Special Olympics on bringing this goal to life," says Tiffany Brush, Topgolf's Director of Charitable Initiatives. "Seeing Special Olympics athletes competing in Topgolf makes our hearts soar, and the fact that we have people working at Topgolf who are also Special Olympics athletes just makes it even better."

Beginning in 2024, Topgolf will be the first branded, medaled event in Special Olympics history. Special Olympics Topgolf competitions will consist of individuals and Unified Sports® teams competing in Topgolf's signature game.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 90 venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Unified Sports partners in over 190 countries and territories and more than one million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

Media Contact: Communications@sotx.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Special Olympics