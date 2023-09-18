JURASSIC QUEST, NORTH AMERICA'S BIGGEST DINOSAUR EVENT, RETURNS TO CANADA IN NOVEMBER

Walk among the dinosaurs when the continent's can't-miss dinosaur adventure visits four Ontario cities during its winter migration

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic Quest ®, the largest and most realistic interactive dinosaur event on the continent, will return to Canada for a limited winter engagement in Ontario!

Jurassic Quest will migrate to Ottawa (Nov. 17-19), London (Nov. 24-26), Hamilton (Dec. 1-3), and Mississauga (Dec. 8-10) with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family. Tickets are on sale now at www.jurassicquest.ca .

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled the Earth! In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest's classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a "Triceratots" soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more. New additions to the pack include a Raptor Run, where our guests race against the clock, trying to beat the times of our Utahraptors, Jojo and Diego and Rope-a-Raptor. Our dinosaurs almost never escape, but a little practice wrangling members of our herd will have you prepared!

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Families also have the unique opportunity to meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

Guests can join "The Quest," a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity where budding paleontologists can become certified Jr. Dinosaur Trainers. Jurassic Quest has also launched a new video tour that's already getting "roaring good" reviews from families and features our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty (available onsite and on your phone via QR code)! All expanded activities are included with general admission.

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Tickets are available online at www.jurassicquest.ca or on-site. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks required for inflatable attractions.

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur experience in North America and part of the Family Quest Entertainment portfolio. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has entertained more than 10 million fans in more than 250 cities across the U.S. and Canada with an up close and personal look at the giants that once ruled Earth. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur is brought to life using realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Jurassic Quest is a leader in edutainment, bringing the prehistoric era to life for families, educators and dinosaur fans of all ages. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that has up to 80, true to life-sized dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic, to those found under the sea. Guests will witness their favorite dinosaurs move, roar and roam and have the chance to interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent dinosaurs, including the T. Rex, Spinosaurus, Triceratops and many others. (PRNewswire)

