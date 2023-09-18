KYB offers Consumers a $50 PrePaid Mastercard with any qualifying KYB Shock or Strut purchase

Promotion runs from September through November, 2023

GREENWOOD, Ind., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KYB Americas Corporation is offering a $50 Mastercard® Gift Card rebate to consumers with the purchase of any 2 KYB struts and 2 KYB strut mounts, 4 KYB shocks, or 2 KYB Strut-Plus or Truck-Plus assemblies. The offer is available to consumers in the USA and Canada.

According to Andy Castleman, KYB Director of Product and Marketing, "Our 2023 fall promotion allows drivers to save on new shocks and struts, whether they're restoring their ride's original handling and control capabilities, increasing performance and stability, decreasing brake wear and stopping distance, or accommodating larger tires and wheels."

For vehicles with worn shocks and struts, new KYB shocks and struts can help correct excessive stopping distances and brake wear as well as nose dive when braking.

Details on the KYB Fall 2023 promotion can be found at kyb.com/save

About KYB

KYB Corporation produces ride control, hydraulic, and electronic products for use as original equipment and replacement parts in automobiles, motorcycles, trucks, specialty vehicles, buses, aircraft, railroad cars, industrial applications, agricultural applications, and civil engineering projects. KYB global headquarters are located in Tokyo, Japan.

By consistently developing world class ride control products, KYB has become the world's largest supplier of OE and aftermarket shocks and struts. Today, our annual sales exceed $4.2 billion. We have 32 facilities in 21 countries, and 15 manufacturing plants in Asia, the United States, and Europe. The varied uses and applications of KYB products and equipment demonstrate our commitment to helping create a safer, more efficient, and more comfortable society.

