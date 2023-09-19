BMC Simplifies Application and Data Workflow Orchestration with New Cloud and Data Integrations

Control-M accelerates hybrid and multi-cloud application and data workflows into production with new cloud services integrations

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced additional new integrations for the Control-M (self-hosted) and BMC Helix Control-M (SaaS) offerings. These integrations help developers, operations teams, data teams, and business users access advanced workflow orchestration connectivity capabilities with an ever-growing set of applications, data sources, and cloud services.

To develop, deliver, and manage the production of today's modern digital business services, companies must take a strategic approach to enterprise workflow orchestration to improve collaboration, drive agility, and deliver efficiencies. Orchestration at this enterprise scale requires a platform that provides the freedom of self-service to a wide variety of users, in the interface they prefer, with deep operational capabilities built-in, to simplify the most complex application, data, and infrastructure environment in a single, end-to-end view. In an increasingly competitive landscape, integrations to a variety of cloud services and data applications are core capabilities for companies that must deliver better, faster data-driven business outcomes.

Control-M and BMC Helix Control-M – the industry-leading self-hosted and SaaS application and data workflow orchestration platforms – have operational capabilities plus ongoing, expanding support for the modern cloud and data technology ecosystem to help companies achieve enterprise application and data pipeline orchestration at scale.

Continuous integration delivery

To support the exploding number of cloud and data ecosystem services and applications in the industry, BMC releases multiple new integrations each month, built by a dedicated integrations development team using the Control-M Application Integrator tool. Available to Control-M customers at no charge, this tool allows users to build their own or modify existing integrations for any commercial or custom solution.

Continuous monthly delivery of integrations for application, data, and infrastructure categories include cloud services for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform; data processing and analytics solutions like Databricks and Snowflake; machine learning services like AWS Sagemaker and Azure Machine Learning; and many other popular components of the modern cloud services and data technology stack. The latest set of integrations include:

"Successful enterprise technology teams require fast and modern cloud and data technology integrations for their data workflow orchestration solutions, for both on premises or as a service platforms," said Stephen Elliot, group vice president, IDC. "Now more than ever, companies are choosing products in this market that enable innovation with modern technology support. Having the freedom to orchestrate application and data workflows across diverse technology landscapes is vital for the successful operation of any mission critical application."

AWS Marketplace availability and industry recognitions

In BMC's ongoing collaboration with AWS, the Control-M and BMC Helix Control-M offerings are now also available on the AWS marketplace. This gives AWS customers an advantage to simplify the buying process by utilizing their existing AWS licensing agreement and retire their contract commitment with Control-M or BMC Helix Control-M purchases.

"We've doubled down on our commitment to accelerating the delivery of new Control-M and BMC Helix Control-M integrations with leading cloud and data technologies," said Gur Steif, president, Digital Business Automation at BMC. "These integrations and the ability for AWS customers to get Control-M and BMC Helix Control-M on the AWS Marketplace are critical to helping customers expand their orchestration frameworks, become more data driven, and ultimately deliver better business outcomes."

BMC and Control-M were also recently recognized in the 2023 PeerSpot Annual Enterprise Technology Awards, including the Tech Leader Award for Control-M in multiple solution categories, which represents one of only three products within a given category each year that receives this distinction. BMC also won a PeerSpectives award, which showcases exceptional marketing teams and best practices.

These new integrations and the Control-M portfolio will be highlighted during BMC Connect NYC, part of the BMC Connect event series – a highly anticipated customer and partner event series in seven cities across the world where tech experts worldwide share game-changing AI and data solutions. Through keynotes and interactive sessions, BMC will highlight portfolio innovations across AIOps, DevOps, DataOps, ServiceOps, and AutonomousOps to serve mainframe, distributed, and cloud customers in achieving Connected Digital Ops.

Additional Resources

