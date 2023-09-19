Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland Raise the Bar for Blue Light Screen Protectors

Amidst increasing scientific and medical research on blue light exposure, Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland are releasing updated accessory requirements, targeting the light filtered between 435-440 nanometers (nm), which poses the greatest risk to retinal health. 1

ZAGG is the first company to achieve Eyesafe® Accessory Requirements 2.0 and TÜV Rheinland's xx% Blue Light Reduction certification with Glass XTR3 Screen Protection.

MINNEAPOLIS and SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe, a world leader in blue light mitigation technology, and TÜV Rheinland Group, a global leader in third-party testing and certification, today announced Eyesafe® Accessory Requirements 2.0 and TÜV Rheinland's xx% Blue Light Reduction certification. These programs provide a universal measure to assess blue light hazard on optical films and replace former requirements measuring filtration across the full blue light spectrum (380 to 500 nm).

Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland are releasing updated certification requirements for blue light screen accessories. (PRNewswire)

The certification requirements for screen accessories include blue light filtration at 435-440 nm, color and luminance.

Based on input from eye care professionals and key standards from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the new requirements focus on blue light filtration within the narrow band of light between 435-440 nm. This wavelength carries the most risk because light is more likely to penetrate the eye's protective structures, such as the cornea and lens, and reach the retina.1 Brands can apply for TÜV Rheinland's xx% Blue Light Reduction certification if their product filters at least 20% of blue light at 435-440 nm, with minimal impact to color and luminance. TÜV Rheinland has issued a flyer outlining blue light reduction requirements on screen accessories.

"We've seen a big increase of people asking about blue light risks and searching for products that provide protection. We needed to revisit the Eyesafe Accessory Requirements," said Dr. William Trattler, a globally recognized ophthalmologist and member of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board. "There is increasing evidence that exposure to blue light coming from the 435-440 nm range has potential risks to our eyes, and thus it was only natural that, together TÜV Rheinland, we moved to update the requirements to focus on the most toxic range of blue light emissions."

Along with the updated TÜV Rheinland's xx% Blue Light Reduction certification requirements, Eyesafe is releasing updated specifications for RPF® Radiance Protection Factor for Accessories. RPF is designed similar to SPF, in that higher numbers indicate better protection. Products are tested and assigned an RPF value, such as RPF60, that indicates a screen protector filters 60% of blue light (435-440 nm). The requirements for RPF align with the requirements of TÜV Rheinland's xx% Blue Light Reduction certification and empower consumers to make informed choices based on their screen time habits.

"The update of Eyesafe Accessory requirements, based on the latest health research, will make it easier for consumers to make informed purchasing decisions for themselves and their loved ones," remarked Justin Barrett, the CEO and co-founder of Eyesafe. "RPF is now the universal term for blue light mitigation across the entire consumer electronics industry. I congratulate ZAGG for being the world's first brand to achieve the remarkable milestone of RPF60 in the screen protection accessories market. They continue to lead the industry."

ZAGG is the world's first brand to achieve Eyesafe Accessory Requirements 2.0 and TÜV Rheinland's xx% Blue Light Reduction certification. Glass XTR3 features new-to-world Eyesafe® RPF60 technology to filter an impressive 60% of blue light (at 435-440nm), while preserving color quality and screen brightness.

"The release of TÜV Rheinland's xx% Blue Light Reduction certification and Eyesafe Accessory Requirements 2.0 comes at a critical juncture for the retail industry," remarked Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical. "Consumers and retailers are now confronting a staggering array of different low blue light products and options, making it essential that the industry is aligned – regardless of form factor – around the same set of requirements and parameters."

"It's important for an independent certification body like TÜV Rheinland to lead the evolution of standards to better address health and safety concerns, which is why TÜV Rheinland is enthusiastic to introduce the Blue Light Reduction certification and excited about Eyesafe Accessory Requirements 2.0," added Holzmann. "Equally important is the notion that standards cannot exist in a vacuum – they must be achievable by the industry, something that ZAGG is already proving with its line of screen protectors, which are the world's first to achieve TÜV Rheinland's 60% Blue Light Reduction certification."

Download the Eyesafe Accessory Requirements 2.0 and visit eyesafe.com/rpf for more information.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and accessory solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and more. Eyesafe is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

1 American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Z80.3 and International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) guidelines showing most toxic portions of the blue spectrum

