Mission Foods Again Expands Better-for-You Tortilla Portfolio with New, Great-Tasting Varieties for Health-Conscious Shoppers

The world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps introduces new Keto Certified, lower carb tortillas as part of its popular better-for-you line.

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Foods, the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps, is again expanding its popular line of better-for-you products for health-conscious consumers with three new standout tortillas that will satisfy every craving. The company's new Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortillas, Carb Balance® Chipotle tortillas and larger Carb Balance® burrito-sized tortillas combine Mission's authentic, high-quality ingredients with exciting new flavors and sizes to help consumers create delicious meals for any occasion.

Mission Foods’ new Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortillas, Carb Balance® Chipotle tortillas and larger Carb Balance® burrito-sized tortillas. (PRNewswire)

"Mission Foods' better-for-you line has become the go-to for families," said Juan Gonzalez , CEO, Mission Foods.

The company's new Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortilla follows on the heels of the sensational Zero Net Carbs tortillas launched last year.

Similarly, the Carb Balance® Chipotle Fajita-size tortilla packs the mouthwatering flavors of fire-roasted jalapeños into a guilt-free tortilla with only 1g net carbs.

Finally, the new Carb Balance® Burrito brings the fan-favorite lower-carb formula to a larger burrito-sized tortilla. At only 4g net carbs per tortilla, the Carb Balance® Burrito delivers more flavor with fewer carbs than competing products. It is perfect for a keto-friendly wrap that can stand up to your favorite burrito recipe.

These exciting new offerings are available now at select grocers and will be rolling out across the country in the coming months.

"Mission Foods' better-for-you line has become the go-to for families looking to serve delicious, high quality, wholesome products," said Juan Gonzalez, CEO, Mission Foods. "With these new additions, we are thrilled to give consumers even more options and opportunities to achieve their nutritional goals without sacrificing flavor."

All three new products are Keto Certified and ready to roll. The lower carb tortillas are zero sugar and high in fiber and packed with spices to bring the heat and elevate any meal. Made with only the best ingredients, each new tortilla also boasts zero trans fats and zero cholesterol.

"Health-conscious choices don't have to be boring, and Mission's better-for-you line delivers the same delicious tortillas you love with exciting new flavors. Our Carb Balance® Burrito and Chipotle Fajita tortillas and Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortillas reflect consumers' desire for transparent, tasty products that align with their nutrition and dietary preferences," said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president, Marketing & Trade Marketing at Mission Foods.

Mission is the class leader in lower-carb tortillas in the U.S. Along with lower-carb, Keto Certified tortillas, the better-for-you line also includes gluten free, high protein, whole wheat and organic options.

ABOUT MISSION FOODS

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/.

Media Contact:

media@missionfoods.com

Mission Foods (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mission Foods