Net At Work Receives Growth Investment from Lovell Minnick Partners

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work Inc. (the "Company"), North America's largest provider of next-generation, digital operations platform technology solutions for small-to-medium sized businesses ("SMBs"), announced today that it has received a growth investment from Lovell Minnick Partners LLC ("LMP"), a private equity firm focused on investments in financial services, business services, and financial technology companies. This strategic partnership will propel Net at Work's expansion and further enhance its ability to deliver innovative technology solutions to businesses across the globe. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, Net at Work has consistently been at the forefront of technology, helping SMBs optimize operations, increase efficiency and drive growth through the transformative power of technology. With an unwavering commitment to delivering value, Net at Work has earned a strong reputation for its expertise in areas such as next-generation technology solutions, cloud and managed IT services and fractional CIO & advisory services.

"This investment from Lovell Minnick Partners is a significant milestone for Net at Work," said Alex Solomon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Net at Work. "It will not only empower us to better help our customers and partners thrive in today's digital economy but also to expand the career options for our employees and talent in the market. Together, we will continue to redefine excellence in technology partnership to lead the industry."

This partnership marks a pivotal point in Net at Work's journey and the company remains committed to its mission of empowering businesses with transformative, cloud-based technology solutions. The investment from LMP will provide Net at Work with significant capital to pursue acquisitions and make growth investments in the business.

"LMP is known for its strong track record of making strategic investments in high growth companies and we look forward to working closely with them to continue to scale our business," said Eddie Solomon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Net at Work. "The firm's extensive experience in the technology and business services sectors aligns perfectly with our focus on the customer and driving business impact."

"Net at Work's track record of success, deep industry expertise, and dedication to client satisfaction make them a natural fit for our portfolio," said Trevor Rich, Partner at LMP. "We are excited to work alongside the talented team at Net at Work to support their growth objectives and contribute to their ongoing success."

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest SMB technology advisors. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, and services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM, and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work builds unique, industry-specific digital operations platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

About LMP

Lovell Minnick Partners is a private equity firm with a 20+ year track record of partnering with growth-oriented companies. It leverages its deep sector experience and broad network of strategic advisors to help founders scale their companies at an accelerated pace. LMP collaborates with management teams to achieve long-term success and value creation through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Since its inception in 1999, LMP has raised approximately $4.3 billion of committed capital, invested in over 50 companies and completed over 175 add-on acquisitions. LMP targets growth-oriented, middle-market companies in the following sectors: financial services, financial technology and business services.

