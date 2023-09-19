STORYHUNTER TAPS DISTINGUISHED MEDIA + ENTERTAINMENT EXECUTIVE JAMIE ELDEN AS GLOBAL CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyhunter , the global platform empowering creators, agencies, and brands to tell their boldest stories, today announced esteemed media and entertainment executive Jamie Elden has joined the company as global chief revenue officer. Elden, who most recently served as Global Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock, will partner alongside Storyhunter founder and CEO Jaron Gilinsky to accelerate the growth of the business. Elden will also join the Board Of Directors.

With a proven track record of building and transforming media and entertainment companies into major powerhouses, Elden, voted a Top 100 global CRO, is poised to lead the company to deliver unparalleled creative solutions and drive transformative impact in the creator economy landscape. In this role, Elden will focus on creating and extending Storyhunter's products and services in partnership with brands, agencies, media, and entertainment providers while driving and cultivating new revenue streams for the company. Elden previously oversaw Shutterstock's Global revenue, Studio operations, and Editorial News Division to transform and deliver global growth over three years for its enterprise division. He created the business's vision and strategies, including creating Shutterstock Studios. Elden also pioneered and packaged the most extensive 3D marketing and AI-driven marketplace in the industry, which debuted in Cannes Lion in 2022.

"Jamie joining will accelerate our vision for powering the creator economy. He will augment our existing best-in-class agile creative workforce solution and provide new content formats matched with production services at scale," says Gilinsky. "With his experience building businesses and generating revenues at the highest level, we are poised to amplify Storyhunter's impact and offer even more value to creators, brands, and agencies worldwide. I am tremendously excited to bring on a seasoned executive and visionary leader who will play a pivotal role in the growth of the business."

"Storyhunter has maintained an unwavering commitment powering and enabling bold storytelling to the Fortune 500 and global creator space with a deep understanding of the dynamic shifts within the creator economy providing what brands and agencies want," says Elden. "The company's robust technology, breadth of product offerings, creator management platform, and dynamic community of creators are unparalleled. I'm delighted to join Storyhunter and introduce new products and services to existing and new clients as we take a meaningful share in this TAM of $250 billion annually. I am thrilled to partner with Jaron, who has built a successful company that's truly authentic to its creators, brands, and agencies worldwide."

Elden will add several key positions to the company as it scales to meet customer demand.

ABOUT STORYHUNTER

Storyhunter is a global platform empowering creators and brands to tell their boldest stories. Since 2012, the company has provided key talent and production services in more than 150 countries to the global news, travel, broadcast, publishing, and enterprise sectors. It is now the online home of over 40,000+ of the world's most talented creators, producers, directors, DP's, 3D creators, and more. They use the platform to host portfolios, discover opportunities, and get paid reliably and quickly.

Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and leading media companies rely on Storyhunter's all-in-one Creator Management Platform to build, manage, and pay their agile, creative workforce, allowing them to better compete in the "Always on" media environment while enabling them to efficiently produce local, authentic content anywhere, at any scale.

Storyhunter pays creators tens of millions of dollars annually, forging countless creative projects and partnerships. It is one of the fastest-growing technology companies serving the Creator Economy.

To learn more, visit storyhunter.com . Join our community and unleash your creative potential.

