Hudini has received the EVA-ready accreditation by the Singapore Tourism Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudini, the leading smart hospitality solutions provider, has received the E-Visitor Authentication (EVA)-ready status from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). Hudini has been identified as EVA-ready for its integration capabilities and implementation of fully contactless check-in solutions for hotels.

The EVA system uses facial recognition technology to automate the validation process of hotel guests. Hudini's software does so by matching the photo in a hotel guest's passport / Singapore National ID to their face while running a liveliness check to ensure that the right person is checking-in into the hotel.

With the EVA-ready status, Hudini's customers can quickly automate the complete hotel check-in process for their guests. Hudini's check-in feature integrates with the hotel's property management system (PMS), payment systems and door locks while offering upsell opportunities. It also provides digital registration cards and digital keys / physical keycards for guest use during the stay.

Hotels can guide their guests to complete the fully contactless check-in through web browser, iOS / Android apps and tablet, reducing front desk congestion and meeting the highest standards of security and cleanliness protocols. These functionalities, which can also be implemented in self and assisted check-in kiosks, have already been deployed in a couple of hotels in Singapore.

"As a country, Singapore is a trailblazer in guest experience and operational efficiency, and we are proud to have been identified as an EVA-ready technology provider. This accreditation allows us to integrate our self-check-in solutions with the EVA system and consequently enhance our capabilities to serve our customers in Singapore, such as Pullman Orchard and Pullman Hill Street," said Prince Thampi, Founder and CEO of Hudini.

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry. Powered by a proprietary middleware and an omnichannel (App, Web, TV, Chat) guest interface that leverages data and AI to increase guest engagement and hotel revenues, Hudini delivers an enhanced guest experience.

Through its 100+ pre-built integrations across all functionalities, Hudini delivers more personalized, immersive, and intuitive guest experiences than ever before. Having partnered with more than 400 hotels across 25 countries, Hudini is fast becoming the benchmark for digital transformation in the hospitality industry.

