The Jackson Laboratory names Meghan Finn Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meghan Finn has joined The Jackson Laboratory, an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution, as Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

In this role, Finn will be responsible for promoting JAX's brand, reputation and visibility as a leader in genetics and genomics with key audiences around the world, leveraging digital and communications strategies to support the growth of the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meghan Finn as JAX's newly appointed vice president and chief communications officer," said Lon Cardon, Ph.D., FMedSci, president and CEO. "Meghan brings to our team over two decades of invaluable experience, successfully leading communication efforts for high growth organizations. I am confident that Meghan will promote and elevate JAX's global brand and drive robust engagement with our key stakeholders. Together, we look forward to an exciting future dedicated to transforming human health."

Finn joins JAX from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) in New York, the world's largest private funder of breast cancer research, where she has served as chief communications and engagement officer since 2016. She helped transform BCRF's messaging with key stakeholders and the general public, which resulted in increased engagement among all constituents. In this role, Finn also oversaw BCRF's digital enterprise to drive online donations and peer-to-peer fundraising revenue of more than $8 million annually.

"Meghan is a dynamic and experienced leader with an impressive record of leading communications for mission-driven organizations," said JAX Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Catherine Longley. "Her enthusiasm for science is palpable and I'm thrilled she will bring her considerable talents to our growing organization."

Prior to BCRF, Meghan was employed at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, where she held a variety of positions, most recently vice president of brand and communications. During her tenure, she created a content architecture across all digital, print, and broadcast channels, including the award-winning quarterly Momentum magazine, which had a distribution of 500,000 and $2 million in advertising revenue. She also established and implemented the internal communications function for the Society's more than 1,000 employees.

"I am inspired by The Jackson Laboratory's mission and enthusiastic about our continued impact on human health, the scientific community and beyond," Finn said. "I look forward to working with this talented community to tell the JAX story and continue our trajectory of growth."

Meghan completed her B.A. and M.A. degrees at Iona University in New Rochelle, NY. A member of Chief and the Forbes Nonprofit Council, Meghan also serves on the President's Council of Northwell Health Northern Westchester Hospital.

About The Jackson Laboratory

The Jackson Laboratory is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution with a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center and nearly 3,000 employees in locations across the United States (Maine, Connecticut, California), Japan and China. Its mission is to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.jax.org.

View original content:

SOURCE The Jackson Laboratory