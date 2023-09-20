SOUNDCORE INTRODUCES MOTION 300 AND MOTION 100 OUTDOOR BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS WITH WIRELESS HI-RES AUDIO

High-Quality Sound and Portability Design Make Speakers Ideal For Fall and Winter Activities

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today unveiled the Motion 300 and Motion 100, a pair of portable Bluetooth speakers engineered to deliver an incredibly detailed and immersive stereo sound experience in a small and compact form factor. Featuring wireless Hi-Res audio certification, support for LDAC, SmartTune EQ (Motion 300 only) and 12+ hours of battery life, this pair of speakers were designed to be the best sounding speakers for on-the-go and outdoor enthusiasts.

The NEW soundcore Motion 300 Bluetooth speaker, shown in its 3 colors and different orientations. It can also be taken on-the-go and clipped to a backpack or purse. Using the Motion 300's G-sensor, the speaker can change the EQ based on its orientation. Available starting Oct 9th. (PRNewswire)

Immersive Music Experience

The soundcore Motion 300 offers users high quality sound equipped with two, 15-Watt full-range drivers, delivering 30-Watts of immersive stereo audio output, while the smaller Motion 100 offers two, 10-Watt full-range drivers. Additionally, both speakers offer users premium sound with wireless Hi-Res certification and LDAC codec support.

With an upgraded EQ, the Motion 300 gives users more customization with soundcore's new SmartTune adaptive EQ. This advanced technology tailors and optimizes the sound based on the orientation of the speaker, whether positioned upright on its side or facing upwards while laying on its back, using the built-in G-sensor. Once the position is detected, the AI algorithm will calculate and adjust the speaker to the ideal audio output automatically to meet different usage scenarios.

The Motion 100 also gets a significant upgrade to the EQ functionality with soundcore Pro EQ available via the app. However, both models also offer users with 4 EQ presets while also allowing for complete manual customization across the full band EQ through the soundcore App (Available on iOS and Android).

Portable Speaker On the Go

The soundcore Motion 300 and Motion 100 are both a perfect companion for on-the-go fall and winter adventures; whether sitting around a campfire, backyard BBQ or movie night, Oktoberfest party, or even taking it to a ski house with friends and family.

The Motion 300 and Motion 100 are compact enough to be tossed in a backpack or purse, weighing in at 1.76 lbs. and 1.27 lbs. respectively, and the Motion 300 features a detachable strap for easy portability while the strap on the Motion 100 is not removable.

Equipped with a 3350 mAh battery, the Motion 300 can provide up to 13 hours of playtime (at 50 % volume) while the Motion 100 offers 12 hours of playtime (at 50 % volume) from the 2600 mAh battery.

Additionally, both speakers offer an IPX7 waterproof rating to protect against getting caught in the rain.

Elegant Design

With a newly designed brand identity, the Motion 300 and Motion 100 feature a premium, cold rolled carbon steel grill with soundcore logo embossed on the front in a complementary color. Both speakers will be offered in three colors (Mirage Black, Frost Blue and Fern Green) with a stylish sand "sparkle" finish to fit different outdoor environments.

Availability and Price

The Motion 300 is slated to be available for purchase on October 9th (Mirage Black) for $79.99 in the US on Amazon.com, soundcore.com and other retail partners. The additional two colors are slated to be available for purchase in late-November / early December.

The soundcore Motion 100 will also be offered in the same three colors for $59.99 and is slated to begin shipping in mid-November in Mirage Black, with two additional colors coming in early 2024.

About Soundcore

Soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore, AnkerMake and now, Anker Solix.

More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.

