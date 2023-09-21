NAUTICA DEBUTS FALL WINTER 2023 WATCH COLLECTION

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautica, the global lifestyle brand inspired by the essence and energy of the water, today announced its Fall Winter 2023 watch collection. This Fall, Nautica sustains its mission of environmental consciousness, while staying true to its identity as the standard of nautical apparel, with a new line of watches featuring sleek metal finishes and seasonal, silicone-accented color palettes.

The collection perfectly embraces the ethos of the brand with the integration of sustainable materials and a design that draws inspiration from nautical pursuits. Focused on contemporary innovation and high-caliber performance, Nautica watches pair iconic designs with recycled materials while continuing to set the bar for conscious manufacturing across the wristwatch market.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTIONS

Sailing to North South West East showcases the soul of sailing. The four references are presented in eye-catching color combinations enriched with flags at 12 that represent the 4 cardinal points: North, South, East and West. The watch features a 43 mm Eco Ceramic case with a chronograph movement and is water resistant to 100m /330ft.





40 th Anniversary – Spettacolare and Finn World – The Spettacolare is a limited-edition box set that represents a celebration of nautical heritage and adds further sophistication with unique embroidered details. This watch has a blue dial, a recycled SST (90%) bracelet & a blue silicone strap. Finn World is revamped with new color combinations, always embracing sustainability with its Tide Plastic Case. The top ring is enriched with twelve flags, creating a modern and eye-catching look.



NST Chrono has a bold 46mm recycled stainless-steel case with textured dial and option of a silicone strap or solid recycled stainless-steel bracelet (90%). This style is 100M W/R and boasts a screw-down caseback, screw-down crown and is powered by a Seiko Japanese movement, this collection has a strong attitude for everyday wear.





Wavemakers is made of completely sustainable materials and is available in different color variations in blue, black or red. The dial is declined in two tone-on-tone shades of color, matching the case and the Wheat PU Fiber strap.

This season's Nautica watch collection is available at select retailers and online on Nautica.com.

About Nautica

Drawing from the essence of the water and the currents of the world, Nautica is a global lifestyle brand that creates style that's iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel and function. Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, with over 70 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children. Nautica is available in nearly 1,300 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 30 countries worldwide, as well as on nautica.com .

