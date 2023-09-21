Rebag Launches A Revolutionary Consignment Option, Offering Luxury Sellers Unprecedented Control & Transparency

The Reseller's Upfront Quotes, Pre-Approved Payouts and Fixed Commission Rates Are Set to Disrupt the Luxury Resale Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority in trading, buying, and selling luxury accessories including handbags, fine jewelry, watches, and more, announces the launch of its newest selling method: Consignment. The innovative service will complement existing Trade and Buyout options, therefore providing sellers with unprecedented flexibility. Rebag's groundbreaking Consignment offering eliminates ambiguous payout amounts, fluctuating commission rates and lengthy payment processes typically associated with consignment; instead, sellers have visibility and control from start to finish with upfront quotes, pre-approved payouts, fixed commission rates and quick payments.

To receive an upfront quote, sellers can either submit images or use Rebag's Clair technology to self-generate their offer, easily determining the fair value of their item even before sending it in for evaluation. In addition to Trade and Buyout, sellers will now see a Consign offer, whereby they pre-approve their payout range, giving them confidence that Rebag will not sell their item for a price that would generate a payout below the lowest end of their agreed upon range.

In addition to offering extremely competitive commission rates for all sellers and items with rates as low as 8%, Rebag's commission rates will be fixed, meaning that the seller has peace of mind knowing that regardless of their item's selling price, their rate will not change.

*Commission rates are communicated upfront and may be adapted by item. Sellers should refer to individual quotes for transaction commission rates. (PRNewswire)

Consignment is designed for sellers who want to maximize proceeds and will enable consignors to reach the highest selling outcome for their pieces. Consignors can also take advantage of Rebag's unique Premium Payouts offering, where a seller's proceeds automatically increase by 1% per month for up to 12 months, generating up to 12% in bonus payouts. Proceeds are automatically deposited 15 days after an item is sold, several weeks earlier than other consignment platforms.

"We're thrilled to introduce Rebag Consignment, a truly revolutionary offering," said Charles Gorra, CEO & Founder of Rebag. "Our groundbreaking version of Consignment comes with disruptive features that are differentiated from others in the market. It is designed for sellers who want to maximize earnings, while retaining visibility and control over the entire selling process. This launch marks our latest step in reshaping the luxury resale market by offering innovative solutions and exceptional service."

For further information, please contact: Factory PR, rebag@factorypr.com, 212.941.9394

About Rebag:

Founded by Charles Gorra in 2014, Rebag is the authority on trading, buying, and selling luxury items. Currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US, it has established itself as a leader in the luxury resale space. Rebag's intelligent Clair technology, which uses millions of data points to determine the resale value of designer items, enables customers to receive instant payment, a first in the resale industry. Rebag's unique Trade program offers savvy consumers the best value towards today's purchase. The digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles and Florida. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, Vogue, TechCrunch and more. For more information, visit www.rebag.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Rebag) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rebag