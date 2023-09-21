Registrar Corp Launches the MoCRA Wizard To Help Cosmetics Companies With New Cosmetic Regulations

The MoCRA Wizard allows cosmetics companies to answer a few simple questions to determine how new FDA cosmetic regulations apply to their companies.

HAMPTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrar Corp, the leading FDA regulatory compliance services, training, and software firm, announced today the release of their Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) Wizard to help cosmetic companies navigate their personal requirements under the new cosmetic regulations.

Without a tool like our MoCRA Wizard, it can be easy for cosmetic companies to get lost in all the new regulations.

"It is critical for businesses to understand what their responsibilities are under MoCRA so they can prepare for the requirements going into effect as early as December 2023," Jaclyn Bellomo, Director of Cosmetic Services and Software at Registrar Corp, shares. "There are many definitions and exemptions that are new to the cosmetic industry, and without a tool like our MoCRA Wizard, it can be easy for companies to get lost in all the new regulations."

Registrar Corp's MoCRA Wizard walks users through a short series of questions to identify what these new FDA cosmetics responsibilities under MoCRA entail and it identifies what steps should be taken to assure FDA compliance.

Advancing MoCRA Awareness and Compliance

MoCRA was signed into U.S. law in December 2022, expanding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) regulatory authority over the cosmetics industry. The act requires FDA to establish extensive new regulations for companies manufacturing and distributing cosmetics to the U.S.

Compliance with MoCRA could prove challenging for companies that are not as familiar with FDA regulations. With decades of experience in the regulatory space, Registrar Corp is able to support companies affected by the new FDA cosmetic regulations.

Registrar Corp provides several solutions for MoCRA's new requirements, including cosmetic product listing and renewals, facility registration and renewals, Adverse Event reporting and support, label review, guidance with FDA requirements, and serving as a domestic U.S. Agent for non-U.S. based companies. The MoCRA Wizard streamlines the process of determining which services cosmetic companies need by quickly assessing which new regulations will apply to their company.

"We are excited to continue being a leader in the regulatory and compliance industry with the rollout of our MoCRA Wizard," says David Lennarz , CEO of Registrar Corp. "In just a few easy steps, the MoCRA Wizard turns complicated regulations into actionable insights."

Registrar Corp's Additional Compliance Services

Registrar Corp provides a variety of compliance services for food and beverage, medical device, drug, and cosmetics and drug establishments, including but not limited to:

FDA Registration and Renewal

FDA Product Listings

Food safety regulations

Inspection preparation

Detentions

Software solutions for regulatory compliance

Registrar Corp's online training courses offer a robust library of food safety, medical device, and cosmetic training courses and certifications.

About Registrar Corp

Since 2003, Registrar Corp has been a leading resource for FDA compliance, offering tech-enabled services, fully online compliance training, software product solutions, and proprietary data. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, Registrar Corp has 19 worldwide offices and assists over 30,000 companies each year with FDA compliance.

