SMArtX Advisory Solutions to Launch Pioneering SMArtY Platform with Russell Investments' Model Portfolios

Revolutionary Strategist Platform Unveils Access to Premier Asset Management Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced its strategic collaboration with Russell Investments as the inaugural asset management firm to offer its investment strategies through the innovative SMArtY platform. SMArtY, developed by SMArtX Advisory Solutions, is a manager-sponsored no fee strategist platform that harnesses the power of SMArtX's acclaimed managed accounts technology. The platform will launch to the public on September 28th and professionals can join the waitlist for exclusive early access. (Join the waitlist HERE)

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions) (PRNewswire)

SMArtY is poised to revolutionize the industry by providing fee-sensitive advisors with an array of robust features, including tax services, automated account rebalancing coupled with seamless trade execution, and access to third-party model investment strategies - all without the burdensome costs associated with conventional wealth management solutions.

Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the relationship, stating, "We are excited to welcome Russell Investments as the pioneer asset manager on our groundbreaking SMArtY platform. By uniting SMArtX's state-of-the-art managed accounts technology with Russell Investments' world-class asset management prowess, we are presenting traditional RIAs, wrap fee advisors, and financial planners with an unparalleled cost-free solution to address their investment management needs."

"We're honored that the SMArtX Platform will feature our tax-managed model strategies as the foundational offerings," said Brad Jung, managing director and head of North America Advisor & Intermediary Solutions at Russell Investments. "Advisors will find multi-manager solutions on the newly launched platform that feature 50 years of manager research expertise with a sophisticated tax-managed investing approach at their core."

Having revolutionized managed accounts for the past decade, SMArtX's visionary technology now extends its transformative influence to a broader spectrum of firms through the SMArtY platform, offering them access to cash management tools, tax impact analysis, and tax harvesting technology - all seamlessly integrated within a UMA framework.

The SMArtY platform is set to further expand its lineup of esteemed asset managers and augment its already impressive array of features. To learn more about the pioneering SMArtY platform and secure your spot on the waitlist, please visit: HERE.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

About Russell Investments

Russell Investments is a global investment solutions firm providing a wide range of services to institutional investors, financial intermediaries and individual investors around the world. Building on an 87-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve the financial security of its clients. The firm has $297.9.3 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2023) for clients in 30 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has 17 offices in major financial centers, including New York, London, Toronto, Tokyo and Shanghai.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions