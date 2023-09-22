Nelson Albareda Named Billboard's Latin Power Player Executive of the Year

Loud And Live CEO honored by Billboard as the pre-eminent executive in Latin Entertainment

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billboard has named Loud And Live CEO, Nelson Albareda, as Billboard Latin Power Player – Executive Of The Year. Albareda's and the company's success in concert promotion, studio content development and brand partnerships have continually experienced double-digit annual growth since the company was founded in 2017.

A perennial member of Billboard's Latin Power Player list, Albareda is a most deserving honoree for one of the industry's most prestigious awards, which is based on overall impact, influence, and chart success.

For the past 25 years, Albareda's multi-faceted and wildly prosperous career has spanned an assortment of industry sectors, ranging from media and marketing, to live events, content development and concert promotion. Loud And Live, a fast-rising company he founded in 2017, has established itself as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry and a leading content and brand marketing agency. The company leverages a cross-pollinating, flywheel model that converts culture into commerce through its unique platform that serves as the value-driving formula when supporting the needs of artists and brands.

"I am truly grateful for this recognition by the industry, which I humbly accept on behalf of and due to the hard work of our entire family at Loud And Live", says Albareda. "We owe an incredible debt of gratitude to all of the people we work to serve; our amazing roster of artists and their managers and labels, venue and production partners, brands and of course the millions of fans across the Americas", he added.

"Loud And Live is one of the top concert promoters in the world, ranking no. 14 on Billboard's year-end promoter's chart, an incredible achievement for a young company," said Leila Cobo, Chief Content Officer Latin-Espanol, Billboard. "As a Hispanic owned and operated business, Nelson and his team go above and beyond to support Latin music and culture, negotiating record-breaking branding deals in the marketplace. In addition, they generously support music education, create premier content and above all, are committed to highlighting a wide array of artists in the genre."

Currently, the company stages an average of 400 shows annually throughout the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Latin America. Superstars Ricardo Arjona, Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Vives, Silvestre Dangond, Prince Royce, Grupo Firme, Alejandro Sanz, Farruko, Becky G, and Tiago PZK headlined record-breaking U.S. tours, amongst other top-selling superstars.

Loud And Live's expanded reach into Latin America comes via a joint venture with Move Concerts and its founder, industry pioneer Phil Rodriguez, the largest independent concert promoter in the region, who has worked with the likes of artists as Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters and Michael Bublé among others.

As part of its ambitious vision to continue its expansion, the company plans to widen its broad entertainment and live events scope, including the upcoming Country Bay Music Festival, a two-day Miami based music festival headlined by country's biggest names, including Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, and Lainey Wilson. Wodapalooza, a leading global fitness festival and competition that has drawn 35 million viewers, has also recently expanded to a second annual event in Southern California.

Spearheaded by Albareda's vision, Loud And Live's intention to use culture and content as devices to inspire action has created a thriving marketing agency that has produced multiple music specials, including the Latin GRAMMY® winning Juan Luis Guerra Entre Mar y Palmeras special which premiered on HBO. Additionally, the company has established highly successful campaigns among major brands and artists, including the recently produced "Messi Unveil" event which garnered a staggering 3.5 billion views to watch soccer legend Lionel Messi be introduced as the newest member of the Inter Miami CF soccer team, of which is also a client.

Apart from its formidable footprint as a top entertainment company, Loud And Live is very active as a philanthropic force across the communities it serves. Most recently, Loud And Live donate a record $1 million to the Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation, the largest single donation in the foundation's history, which will help advance the foundation's mission to further international awareness and appreciation of the contributions of Latin music and its makers via college scholarships, grants and educational programs. In addition, Loud And Live has collaborated with an array of Latino stars, such as Carlos Vives, Ricardo Arjona, Juan Luis Guerra, and Farruko around their socially-engaged foundations.

Nelson Albareda, a Cuban-American entrepreneur, business executive and GRAMMY® & Latin GRAMMY® Award winning producer, has over 25 years of diverse experience across media, live entertainment, marketing, content and sports.

Early in his career, Albareda quickly moved up the ranks in several diverse companies and industries spanning advertising, spirits, entertainment, and media sectors. Initially starting at RMM Records (Universal Music), Albareda eventually ended up at Univision Radio, where he was responsible for creating the company's non-traditional revenue initiatives throughout the organization.

In 2008, Albareda established Eventus Marketing, which quickly grew to become the largest multicultural marketing company in the US, servicing a wide range of marquee clients, such as Sony Music, New York Yankees, Kimberly-Clark, Keurig Dr Pepper, Walt Disney Entertainment and the Latin GRAMMYs among many others. After five years of consecutive double-digit growth, Albareda sold Eventus to private equity group Apax Partners (who owned parent company Advantage Solutions) via a roll-up strategy.

In 2017, Albareda established Loud And Live, which quickly became a dominant player across entertainment, sports, live events, content development, and marketing. Loud And Live is now considered one of the top global promoters in the world, consistently ranked among the top 15 promoters globally by Billboard and Pollstar. As CEO of the company, Albareda has consistently been honored by Billboard as one of the most influential figures in entertainment, including yearly recognition on Billboard's Top 100 Entertainment Executives, as well as on Billboard's Top 40 Latin Power Players.

Albareda has not only started and helmed various successful business ventures, but he also has a long history of serving his community. In 2010, he was appointed by the US Congress to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Commission to provide a report to President Obama on the creation of the National Museum of the American Latino. He's also a board member of FACE, a non-profit and non-partisan organization founded in 1982 to protect and foster the image of the Cuban diaspora in the United States.

In 2023 Albareda was inducted in the Miami Dade College Alumni Hall of Fame. He resides in Miami with his wife and three children.

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

