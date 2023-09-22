SELECT REGISTRY REVEALS NEW WEBSITE AND CREATIVE REBRAND

Select Registry's New Website and Rebrand Reflects its Position as the Industry Leader in Craft Lodging

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry, a portfolio of independent properties across North America, recently revealed its creative rebrand and new website. With a completely new look and feel, clearly defined values, and new tagline, "Stay for the Story," the new brand look is reflected across all digital platforms, and all touchpoints.

The new Select Registry website has an entirely new user experience and creative that aligns with the portfolio's rebrand. The website streamlines the process of selecting a Select Registry property by location or experience, while still providing inspirational and informative travel-related content. Travelers can filter by different categories and amenities within over 260 properties across the portfolio. The expanded search bar allows search by city, state, or property. With interesting experiential content provided for each carefully curated property, it is a go-to resource for those seeking an exceptional craft lodging experience.

The rebrand is grounded in market research and reflects Select Registry's unique position in the independent lodging industry—owning, and coining the "third category" Craft Lodging. The rebrand also supports Select Registry's commitment to its audiences, both the portfolio member with an entrepreneurial spirit and the travel-savvy guest.

"Select Registry exemplifies excellence in Craft Lodging with a portfolio of properties offering authentic accommodations that showcase local culture and artisanal craftsmanship," said Select Registry CEO Mark Reichle. "Our curated bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels, and inns provide unique experiences with locally sourced food and personalized recommendations from knowledgeable innkeepers. We are thrilled that our new website and branding now reflect the quality and care our members and their properties provide to guests."

Select Registry has been setting the gold standard in craft lodging for more than 50 years, curating a portfolio of quality-assured and handpicked bed and breakfasts, inns, lodges, and boutique hotels. With quality as a guarantee, each property is vetted against an extensive checklist so that guests can expect a best-in-class stay, personalized service, and exceptional experiences. This brand evolution and new digital presence will allow Select Registry to reach new travelers and grow its portfolio in a shifting and increasingly competitive marketplace.

