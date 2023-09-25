Huawei Launches Three Product Portfolios for the Commercial Market to Build High-Quality Connections

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, at the summit of Commercial Market Summit: Join Hands with Partners to Accelerate Intelligence for SMEs, Huawei Datacom released three product portfolios, such as the Huawei Zero-Roaming Distributed Wi-Fi Solution, dedicated for multiple industry scenarios. These product portfolios will help partners win more customers and achieve more success in the commercial market.

Cheng Jian, General Manager of the Government & Enterprise Domain of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, released marketable products and product portfolios for the commercial market. (PRNewswire)

High-Quality Smart Wards

Huawei Zero-Roaming Distributed Wi-Fi Solution uses Huawei's latest AR routers (AirEngine 9700D-S and AirEngine 5760-11DH) to provide customers with wireless networks featuring zero roaming, wide coverage, high bandwidth, and hyper-convergence. In this way, devices used by doctors and nurses are always connected to the service system during mobile ward rounds.

High-Quality SME Office

Huawei CloudEngine S8700 is equipped with a unique experience assurance card to guarantee high-quality voice and video experience. It identifies key voice and video conferences of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in real time and preferentially guarantees them. This ensures smooth video conferences for up to 10,000 users with in-person experience.

High-Quality Simplified Data Centers

Huawei High-Quality Simplified Data Center Network Solution (using CloudEngine CE6800 and CloudEngine CE5800 series data center switches) helps to build networks featuring large capacity, large buffer, virtualization, high reliability, and easy O&M. This slashes data center deployment costs by 50%.

There are a large number of SMEs, which are critical to economic development. As Huawei continues to dive deep into the commercial market, Huawei will develop more marketable products and product portfolios to help partners win more customers and achieve more success in the commercial market.

