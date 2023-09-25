OneTrust Named a Worldwide Leader in IDC MarketScape for Data Privacy Compliance Software

Report highlights the breadth and enterprise scale of OneTrust's platform

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2023 Vendor Assessment. Companies were evaluated along critical product success factors such as dynamic consent management, automated data discovery and classification, and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. In addition, OneTrust was recognized for its rapid customer growth, large customer base, and the breadth and scale of its platform.

"OneTrust is a one-stop shop for data privacy compliance."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "OneTrust is on top of every major regulatory movement and can respond in kind." OneTrust provides extensive research and real-time regulatory intelligence across hundreds of jurisdictions so that customers can quickly understand and adapt to regulatory change.

The IDC MarketScape also states that "OneTrust is a one-stop shop for data privacy compliance." To meet the company's mission of responsible use across the data lifecycle, OneTrust brings together consent and preferences, privacy management, and data governance into a unified platform.

"Privacy has expanded from a compliance initiative to a data and trust imperative," said Kabir Barday, CEO of OneTrust. "Our customers see trust as a key enabler for innovation and view privacy as a differentiator. We thank them for their belief in OneTrust as the platform to help them achieve it."

In addition to being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report, OneTrust recently ranked #1 for 2022 market share in IDC's latest Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software Market Shares report, titled "OneTrust Continues to Hold Its Large Lead Over the Market." The report (doc #US50209423) was published in May 2023 and reflects market share for the most recent complete calendar year.

OneTrust's Privacy & Data Governance cloud goes beyond compliance to deliver business value and build trust through transparency, choice, and control.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #21 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49841923, September 2023)

