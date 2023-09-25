PDI Technologies Powers Evolution of the Convenience Ecosystem as It Brings Point of Sale to North America

PDI Technologies Powers Evolution of the Convenience Ecosystem as It Brings Point of Sale to North America

Expanded offerings enable convenience retailers to adapt to a changing marketplace

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, today announced new solutions and programs to connect operations and address critical industry challenges. These expanded offerings further the PDI mission of "Connecting Convenience" across all parts of the ecosystem, backed by 40 years of industry leadership.

PDI Software (PRNewsfoto/Professional Datasolutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The convenience industry is in the midst of rapid transformation," said Linnea Geiss , Chief Operating Officer, PDI

"The convenience industry is in the midst of rapid transformation, and our customers are seeking innovative solutions to help navigate these changes," said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer, PDI. "PDI is committed to fostering continuous progress by investing in integrated solutions designed to drive greater business value and growth for our customers."

Among the new solutions announced is PDI Point of Sale (POS). PDI offers a market-tested solution internationally and now will begin offering POS to customers in North America. Designed for its versatility in both retail fuel and convenience, the all-in-one software platform provides POS, self-checkout, and foodservice capabilities. Pilot programs are in development, with wider U.S. availability planned for 2024.

"As consumer preferences change and the convenience industry embraces more options to accelerate transformation, we're excited to be at the forefront of supporting customers in scaling their markets across the globe," said Brad McGuinness, SVP, Point of Sale Solutions, PDI. "Our cloud-centric POS solution can work with existing hardware, which means retailers can modernize their systems without having to make additional investments in their physical devices."

PDI POS will be demonstrated at PDI Booth #B3419 at NACS Show 2023, being held October 3-6 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, where PDI is headquartered. Visit PDI online ahead of the event to view special NACS Show offers and schedule a meeting or demonstration.

Other new offerings and programs include:

PDI Firewall as a Service – Small Branch: Now available for smaller distributed businesses. Easily and conveniently increase network security with this cost-effective solution, supported 24/7/365 by PDI network and security experts.

PDI Retail Site Management Subscription: From foodservice to lottery and more, PDI Retail Site Management helps c-stores efficiently scale and grow by automating manual processes and increasing access to data. The solution is now available in a subscription model.

PDI Sustainability Partner Packages: Four new subscription-based packages that scale with various features to help businesses meet their sustainability goals and address changing consumer preferences.

New PDI Enterprise programs for operational efficiency: PDI now connects its customers with effective task compliance tools from Jolt to improve daily employee processes like foodservice, cleaning, shift changes, and more. Also newly offered will be the reliable full-service B2B Accounts Payable (AP) payments solution from REPAY, which enables PDI customers to reduce costs and improve employee productivity.

For more details on products, programs, and other recent industry updates—including the Skupos acquisition, Connections Live event, and more—visit the PDI Technologies blog.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

For more information, contact:

Kelly O'Brien, pr@pditechnologies.com

Keri Callaghan, PDI@peppercomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PDI Technologies