The Instant Group pioneers sustainability reporting for flexible workspace providers with launch of the Sustainability Index

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Group, the largest global marketplace for flexible workspace, has launched the Sustainability Index, a unique platform that ensures quality data on building performance, helping operators and occupiers track and report on their sustainability initiatives, in a first for the sector.

Transparent and proactive data sharing around flexible workspace is needed to advance the reduction of carbon emissions.

Sustainability is high on the real estate agenda and reporting is becoming mandatory. There is a need for transparent and proactive data sharing around flexible workspace to advance the reduction of carbon emissions. Research conducted by Incendium Consulting, part of The Instant Group, has found that traditional leased office space creates 158% more emissions per occupier than flex space.

Occupiers are increasingly prioritising net zero initiatives, with the number of companies setting net zero goals doubling between 2021 and 2023 globally according to the Net Zero tracker database.

Sam Pickering, Head of Sustainability at The Instant Group, said: "Sustainability has unquestionably become a business imperative. With companies working more flexibly and real estate accounting for between 28% and 40% of carbon emissions globally, we believe that flex space forms a significant part of the net-zero strategy for the built environment."

Landmark, a UK-based flexible workspace operator with over 20 sites, has adopted the Sustainability Index as a founding partner.

Ed Cowell, CEO, Landmark said: "The Sustainability Index is a fantastic initiative which is leading the charge on providing transparency around sustainability data in the flex sector. We're pleased to have signed up at launch and look forward to seeing further adoption across the industry in the collaborative push towards net zero."

Instant has over 3,000 workspaces globally on its Sustainability Index. They enable over 250,000 organisations around the world to work smarter, offering expert consulting services on portfolio strategy, procurement, sustainability, and delivering the latest data and insights on the flex market. Over 20,000 landlords, flex operators and investors use Instant's global digital marketplace.

