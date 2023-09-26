PlayerZero Announces General Availability of its Product Quality Platform that Helps Software Teams Build Better Experiences, Faster

Company uses AI to connect customer signals to product releases so fast-moving software product teams can proactively manage quality.

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayerZero , the company that enables product teams to build faster and with higher quality, today announced its platform is generally available. PlayerZero is the first end-to-end platform that correlates customer performance signals to releases, creating a self-improving feedback loop from customers back into the way the product is built.

Delivering product quality requires quickly detecting the problems affecting customers and tactically learning from those moments to ensure they never happen again. Unfortunately, due to the unique combination of technical experience, real-time customer-driven feedback, and data-fluency necessary to operationalize this feedback loop, most teams are not able to incorporate it into their development process. Instead, they fall back to traditional testing as their best attempt at managing product quality and development. PlayerZero automates this process, making it accessible to all product teams. They have created a platform that connects product and engineering data behind a natural language interface, so teams can easily identify and root-cause the most impactful quality issues and make sure they never happen again.

"We want to be the de-facto platform for how product teams actionably achieve quality without sacrificing velocity. It's a significant milestone to achieve general availability of the PlayerZero platform and I couldn't be more excited to release it into the market," said Animesh Koratana, CEO and Founder at PlayerZero. "We're laser-focused on the quality of product development; doing it well will require streamlining people, process, and prioritization towards the business outcome. We're looking forward to watching our customers use the Platform and deliver better experiences for their users for years to come."

The PlayerZero platform is ready for enterprise implementation and is already SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant. Features of the platform include:

Pre-release quality checklist based on code changes. PlayerZero creates a prioritized checklist for engineering teams to test & verify for an upcoming release, based on issues and customer signals of the past. This helps teams proactively identify and manage risk & opportunities to build a higher quality product.

Release health tracking & issue impact metrics. PlayerZero automatically detects new releases and identifies changes in customer behavior and customer feedback to help product teams identify and triage the important opportunities.

Triaging Notebooks. PlayerZero notebooks are where teams root cause changes in release health by asking questions of analytics, ticketing, engineering and customer data in simple human language.

About PlayerZero

PlayerZero helps product teams build and nurture world-class experiences. Founded at Stanford and based in Atlanta, GA, the company is funded by Green Bay Ventures with participation from Matei Zaharia (Databricks), Dylan Field (Figma) and Drew Houston (Dropbox) among their group of investors and advisors. For more information visit www.playerzero.ai.

