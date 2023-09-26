Trimble Hardware and Software Selected for New GNSS Network

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest telecommunications company, are partnering to install a new Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) network to provide Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) correction services across the country. Available to users as an annual subscription service, the new network will be built using Trimble's hardware and software positioning technology, which provides customers with easy and reliable high-accuracy real time or post-processed GNSS corrections data for agriculture, construction, geospatial, Internet of Things (IoT) and other commercial operations.

Trimble and Kyivstar Partner to Provide GNSS Correction Services for Agriculture, Construction and Geospatial Applications in Ukraine (PRNewswire)

"We understand how important it is to invest in Ukraine's economy right now, which is why we continue to launch technological solutions that will help businesses work even more efficiently," says Illya Polshakov, new business development director of Kyivstar. "I am sure that the RTK correction signal service will facilitate the work of our customers from various industries."

As part of a revenue-sharing model with Kyivstar, the network will be installed on Kyivstar's communication towers and will use Trimble Alloy™ reference receivers and Trimble Zephyr™ model 3 antennas. Trimble Alloy delivers current and near-future constellation GNSS tracking, absolute positioning capabilities and user-friendly design. The Zephyr 3 antenna's capabilities provide optimal functionality in permanent installations. The network will also leverage the Trimble Pivot® Platform software, a solution that manages CORS stations and generates highly-accurate GNSS corrections to provide the network operator and end users with a reliable, seamless and efficient workflow.

"For agriculture, construction, geospatial and IoT professionals who rely on centimeter-level accuracy, the Kyivstar network will provide a robust and reliable positioning solution," said Oliver Casabianca, vice president, Trimble Positioning Services. "This will help their customers optimize workflows, improve productivity and deliver operational efficiency."

The first phase of the installation will include 41 communication towers and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The second phase will consist of 150 additional towers and is expected to be completed in 2024. Subscriptions to the service will be available through Kyivstar. Trimble's local geospatial distributor KMC Ltd. will provide maintenance and support to Kyivstar.

About Trimble Real-Time Networks and Services

Trimble Real-Time Network (RTN) solutions are one of the most widely used GNSS infrastructure solutions available today. Spanning a variety of applications and industries worldwide, Trimble's proven hardware is specifically developed with the needs of RTN real world environments while the software integrates seamlessly into the RTN solution for exceptional real-time performance. The flexibility of Trimble's solution enables users to collect, manage and analyze complex information faster and easier, improving productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit: realtimenetworks.trimble.com/.

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trimble