FOSTERING ECONOMIC RESILIENCE: GLOBAL LEADERS AND DECISION MAKERS GATHER AT TORONTO GLOBAL FORUM

The annual event will bring the world's leading experts together over three days to examine how we can adapt in uncertain times to encourage innovation and resilience.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Toronto Global Forum is uniting world leaders and decision makers for an impactful discussion on fostering economic resilience at a time of great uncertainty.

Now in its 17th year, the 2023 edition of the Toronto Global Forum will take place from October 11-13 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

This year's program focuses on the theme "Fostering Economic Resilience". Speakers will discuss emerging trends in the global economy, green finance, transforming industries including supply chains, agriculture, critical minerals, energy and healthcare, the importance of data privacy and cybersecurity in the digital economy, a driverless future and more.

A preliminary list of speakers is available online and includes:

Dominic Barton , Chairman, Rio Tinto

Victor Dodig , President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC

Carolina Dybeck Happe , Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, General Electric

Deborah Flint , President and Chief Executive Officer, Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA)

Nils Jaeger , President, Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Pedro R. Pierluisi , Governor of Puerto Rico

Tracy Robinson , President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

Nicolai Tangen , Chief Executive Officer, Norges Bank Investment Management

Jo Taylor , President and Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP)

George Walker , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Neuberger Berman

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.

"It is an honour to welcome such an esteemed group of leading experts and decision makers to this year's Toronto Global Forum," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). "As we collectively struggle with ongoing economic, societal and environmental issues, it is so important that we convene together to reflect on the ways in which we can navigate through these challenges in order to succeed and to thrive on a global scale."

The Toronto Global Forum is organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). In-person participants will have the opportunity to attend sessions at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel and to network with speakers, partners and other attendees on-site. Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to watch conversations through the IEFA event platform in real time, which will also provide networking opportunities such as online meetings with other participants.

Presented by Cogeco, this year's Toronto Global Forum will bring together more than 140 speakers and 2500 in-person delegates as well as thousands more virtually, representing more than 65 countries in total. To mark the opening of this year's Toronto Global Forum, the IEFA team will open the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 10th.

Date: October 11-13, 2023



Place: Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto



Themes: Fostering Economic Resilience Wednesday, October 11 – Green Finance, Digital Economy and Banking Thursday, October 12 – Supply Chain, Agriculture and Energy Friday, October 13 – Health and Society

Media Accreditation

About the Toronto Global Forum

The Toronto Global Forum (TGF) was founded in 2006 and is hosted annually by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). The TGF gathers international thought leaders across business, government and civil society to discuss the major challenges, and subsequent opportunities, the world economy is facing today. As countries and industries seek ways to enhance economic and environmental resilience and foster societal development, the conference explores and debates these topics through an international lens, spanning topics including finance, energy, natural resources, infrastructure and healthcare. The event acts as a platform where organizations and institutions can connect with a focus on potential partnerships, investment opportunities and future collaboration.

