Workday Introduces New AI and ML Innovations to Elevate the Manager Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced several new features within Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) that simplify and elevate the manager experience by empowering them with the tools they need to lead efficiently and effectively.

The new capabilities being showcased today at Workday Rising , the company's annual customer conference, leverage Workday AI to provide managers with timely insights and recommended actions around things like team time off, important dates, employee skills, sentiment, goals, and more. Insights will be surfaced to managers from within their workflow, enabling them to effortlessly create opportunities for their team's career growth and development.

"Managers play such a pivotal role in the growth and development of their teams, but face increasing pressure to improve productivity and performance while navigating evolving workplace policies," said David Somers, group general manager, office of the chief human resource officer product, Workday. "Workday is the single source of truth for people data, enabling us to surface relevant team information to managers when they need it most, helping them be more impactful. Workday AI is making it easier for managers to succeed in their most important role: people leadership."

Bringing Key Information and Actions to Managers' Fingertips

Managers are vital in shaping the success of an organization and driving the growth and development of their direct reports. However, it's difficult to see and keep pace with all of the activity happening across their teams. To empower managers to better support their teams and improve productivity, engagement, and performance, Workday announced the availability of Manager Insights Hub, a new solution that delivers automated insights and timely actions when they're needed most.

Manager Insights Hub leverages AI and ML to surface personalized recommendations – such as connections, mentors, and gigs – and make it easier for managers to proactively identify the best opportunities for their employees based on skills interests, which helps improve talent mobility and employee engagement across the team. With the largest, cleanest set of financial and HR data, Workday is uniquely suited to generate accurate and trustworthy results so managers can engage their direct reports with meaningful career conversations.

A Simplified and Personalized Experience to Adapt to Changing Business Needs

To support high-priority business needs, Workday also introduced Flex Teams, a new capability within Workday HCM that helps managers quickly identify talent from across the organization, assemble a team, and define roles. For example, if a manager needs a team to launch a new product, they can leverage AI within Workday Skills Cloud to see and add suggested employees based on their skills. This helps managers act quickly while enabling employees to see more tailored opportunities for growth based on their skills and interests.

In addition, a new Home and Insights feature delivers curated insights from Workday to provide managers with a holistic view of relevant information related to their teams, including important dates (e.g., birthdays, anniversaries, time off) and quick actions to complete tasks directly from the home page. And with integrations across Microsoft Teams and Slack, Workday brings the most frequent and timely information right into the manager's flow of work, allowing them to quickly approve time off and learning enrollment requests in one click and have visibility into what's awaiting them through My Tasks.

"Today's managers must be effective team leaders, but they're often hindered by time-consuming tasks like building dashboards and reports and tracking down relevant team information," said Stacey Harris, chief research officer and managing partner of Sapient Insights Group. "Workday continues to invest in innovations that bring together the data and tools that will help managers assemble the best teams for the work at hand while improving the growth and development of their direct reports."

Availability

Manager Insights Hub is available to Workday Talent Optimization customers. Home and Insights, and Workday for Microsoft Teams and Slack, are available to Workday HCM customers.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

